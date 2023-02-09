Thursday, February 9, 2023
Social media | Donald Trump’s accounts were restored to Facebook and Instagram

February 9, 2023
in World Europe
Foreign countries|Social media

The former US president has not yet returned to posting on his accounts.

of the United States previous president Donald Trump has made it back to Facebook and to Instagram, the news agencies say. Parent company Meta announced of his decision already a couple of weeks ago, but only now have Trump’s verified accounts been opened.

At least Trump had not immediately published anything on his accounts. The latest updates from Epiphany 2021 are visible.

Social media companies banned Trump from their services because they believed he had incited supporters to attack the US Capitol in Washington to prevent a transfer of power to the winner of the election For Joe Biden.

Twitter restored Trump’s account back in November, but he has not returned to using the service.


