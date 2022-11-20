Monday, November 21, 2022
Social media | Donald Trump is allowed to return to Twitter – according to Elon Musk, the people decided on the matter

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 20, 2022
in World Europe
Foreign countries|Social media

Elon Musk said on his Twitter account that the ex-president will be able to return to Twitter.

of the United States former president Donald Trump can return to the Twitter messaging service. Just bought the company Elon Musk tweeted the information after first organizing it for Twitter users the vote about the matter.

The majority, 51.8 percent of voters, supported allowing Trump to return. More than 15 million votes were cast.

Musk says in his update that the voice of the people is the voice of God.

Trump’s account was reinstated on Twitter shortly after Musk’s tweet. Trump said though in the interview while the survey is still in progress, that he stays on his own Truth Social platform and sees no reason to return to Twitter.

Trump was removed from Twitter after last year’s Capitol riots.


