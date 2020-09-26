Social media David Attenborough, 94, broke the Instagram record: he is the fastest user to ever have a million followers

Saving our planet is now a communication problem, Attenborough says.

Nature documentary filmmaker David Attenborough, 94, joined Facebook’s Instagram on Thursday and amassed a million followers faster than anyone else before him.

According to Guinness records Attenborough gathered a million followers in four hours and 44 minutes.

Previously, the record was held by the actor Jennifer Aniston, which joined the service in October 2019 and garnered a million followers in five hours and 16 minutes.

On Saturday morning, Finnish time, Attenborough already had 3.7 million followers and two publications.

In his first publication, Attenborough, who had a 60-year career in nature documentaries, said that “saving our planet is now a communication problem”.

“I’m making this move and getting to know me a new way of communicating because, as we all know, the world is in trouble. Continents are burning, continental glaciers are melting, coral reefs are dying, fish are disappearing from our oceans, the list goes on and on, ”Attenborough said in the video.

“But we know what to do about it. That is why I am attacking this new way of communicating with me. ”

Attenborough does not update the account itself. He makes videos for the platform, but his account is being updated by his partner, the British broadcaster BBC’s documentary filmmaker Jonnie Hughes and the British WWF Colin Butfield.

The trio has done together A Life On Our Planet document, which will be released on Netflix in early October. In October, Attenborough will also publish a biography of the same name.

Previously in September, the BBC produced an hour-long documentary in Attenborough, UK Extinction: The Facts. It is Attenborough’s harshest warning to date about the deplorable state of nature and the ongoing man-made wave of extinction.

The documentary was presented in Britain the same week as the WWF and the Zoological Society of London published a report, according to which populations of mammals, birds and fish have collapsed over the last 50 years. In half a century, vertebrate wildlife populations have declined by an average of two-thirds. The reason is the rampant over-consumption of humanity, especially the citizens of rich countries.