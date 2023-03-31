During the last period, the country’s roads witnessed traffic accidents, as a result of drivers’ lack of concentration while driving, as a result of following social media sites.

Traffic departments recorded several accidents, including cutting the light signal, and a sudden deviation of the vehicle on the road, due to the driver’s preoccupation with other than the road, whether using the phone while driving or otherwise, warning of the danger of being busy with other than the road while driving.

For its part, Abu Dhabi Police called on drivers to avoid using the phone while driving for calls, surfing the Internet and social networking sites, stressing that this is one of the causes of traffic accidents and distracts the driver from the road situation.

Abu Dhabi Police warned drivers of the dangers of being distracted by other than the road while driving, especially using a mobile phone to browse social networking sites, and other behaviors that distract the driver’s attention and take his eyes off the road, which leads to accidents.

During the past years, the month of Ramadan witnessed several accidents on the country’s roads, which resulted in various deaths and injuries, while police reports attributed them to excessive speed, lack of consideration for road conditions, sudden deviation, lack of attention of road users to surprises, failure to leave a sufficient safety distance, and passing a red light. , and other reasons.

Aisha Al-Badwawi, senior assistant at Abu Dhabi Police, said that using a mobile phone while driving is one of the most common causes of traffic accidents, pointing out that making a call or chat while driving a vehicle leads to a lack of focus or attention to the road and traffic conditions around the driver, which exposes his safety. The safety of others is at risk.