Agriculture Minister Julia Klöckner is often criticized for her policy. A reaction to this via Twitter was certainly not planned in this form.

Berlin – This information should definitely not be made public. It is about a reaction from Agriculture Minister Julia Klöckner (CDU) to a Twitter post by a young SPD politician. Instead of a substantive answer, an internal agreement presumably from the minister’s social media team flashed briefly. Captured by a screenshot of the SPD member. But that wasn’t the end of their conversation. But from the beginning.

Lilly Blaudszun is an SPD member, political influencer and law student. On Friday afternoon she posted a message on Twitter in which she complained about the CDU minister: “Julia Klöckner is a real total failure as agriculture minister. Instead of making agriculture fit for the future and more sustainable and offering people a secure perspective, it continues to block. ”The background to this is a long-running dispute with the Ministry of the Environment about the future of agricultural policy.

Agriculture Minister Julia Klöckner: SPD influencer exposes her

Less than half an hour after her tweet, Blaudszun posted a screenshot. You can see the questionable answer from Julia Klöckner or her team: “We saw it, but whether we should help this young SPD woman to attract attention – let the ball roll out …”, it says. Not wanting to pay any attention to Blaudszun, that backfired!

As long as you don’t let the ball roll out in the socio-ecological transformation, @JuliaKloeckner! pic.twitter.com/ij7Rll5MDz – Lilly Blaudszun (@LillyBlaudszun) February 5, 2021

The SPD politicians react confidently: “As long as you don’t let the ball roll out in the socio-ecological transformation, @JuliaKloeckner!”, She writes about the evidence. But she is far from finished with the minister. “I would be happy if the biggest problem @JuliaKloeckner had was her social media department,” tweeted Blaudszun a short time later and continued to share the content. The Minister of Agriculture must finally deliver.

Julia Klöckner: Young politicians from the SPD are trying to get them to talk

She sends a short video clip immediately afterwards: You can see a little girl who appears to be playing baseball with her father in the garden and accidentally hits the ball between his legs. “The ball that Julia Klöckner’s social media team wanted to roll out,” Blaudszun comments mockingly.

In any case, the subject seemed to keep the SPD influencer busy, because three hours later she went back to Klöckner. “Whether Julia Klöckner is up for coming to our Clubhouse Trash Talk tonight and reporting which games she is playing in the AMK?” the Chancellor sometimes play the game “Candy Crush”. AMK means the eleven-hour conference of agriculture ministers at which the minister was present on Friday. The result was a deep quarrel and, above all, disappointment among the participants. Klöckner also spoke of “very manageable” results.

Julia Klöckner (CDU): Invitation to clubhouse discussion – Minister ready, but …

Even so, she still had time to respond to Blaudszun’s invitation for a conversation via the Clubhouse live audio platform. Wanted this time: “With pleasure – but I’m still in the Agriculture Ministers’ Conference, now PK. Did a little drag today … “” We are waiting for you, “was the young politician’s answer.

So maybe the politicians will still be able to get together soon. “Is the ball still rolling?” Blaudszun asked again on Twitter on Saturday afternoon. (cibo)