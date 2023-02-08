Social media | Bloomberg: Facebook parent company asks bosses to move to real jobs or quit

Somejätti Meta Platforms wants to transfer middle management to coding, among other things.

Social media left Meta Platforms to continue its efforts to improve its efficiency.

News agency Bloomberg tells based on anonymous sources, that Meta plans to ask many of the company’s managers and directors to transfer to the jobs they are performing or to leave the company. American company Meta owns Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp.

Meta is trying to become more efficient with actions, and the process is called “flattening” the organization within the company, according to Bloomberg. According to Bloomberg, Meta will start the process in the next few weeks.

In the new positions, bosses would have no subordinates and would focus on coding, design and product development.

Meta laid off more than 11,000 employees, i.e. 13 percent of its personnel, in November. It was the first large reduction round in the company’s history. The company was founded as Facebook in 2014.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said last week at the announcement of the company’s interim report that Meta’s organization is too slow and bloated even after the reductions.

Zuckerberg called the beginning of the year “the year of efficiency” and promised to reduce middle management and stop loss-making projects.

Some of Meta’s employees tell Bloomberg that the changes pushed by Zuckerberg are partly necessary. According to Bloomberg, Metal has overlapping Teams that develop the same things, and some senior staff only have one or two subordinates.

Thanks to efficiency measures, Meta’s share has risen by 59 percent since the beginning of the year. Last year, the share weakened by more than 64 percent, which is the most during a year in the company’s history.

At the end of 2021, Meta’s share cost more than $336. The share’s rollercoaster over the past year or so is well illustrated by the fact that at its lowest point in early November 2022, the share cost less than $89. By the end of Tuesday, the stock had already reached more than 191 dollars.

Analyst Tero Kuittinen assesses in the news published by HS on Sunday that part of the strong development of Meta’s exchange rate is due to the company’s courage to reduce the number of employees, and part is due to the massive buyback program.

“In that sense, some of it is pure exchange rate manipulation. But it’s a big relief now that the number of users is increasing. It has been the biggest fear and pain for investors. The sales side was admittedly very weak, but the number of users increased, which is a big defense win,” said Kuittinen.