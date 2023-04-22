Social media | BBC: The house arrest of Andrew Tate, suspected of numerous crimes, was extended

The house arrest of Andrew Tate, the influencer suspected of human trafficking, rape and the founding of an organized criminal group with his brother, has been extended for 30 days.

Romanian court has continued the controversial British-American social media influencer Andrew Tate house arrest for 30 days on Friday, says the British broadcasting company BBC.

Tate and his brother Tristan Tate were arrested in their Bucharest home in December on suspicion of human trafficking, rape and the creation of an organized crime group. The brothers have been in pretrial detention ever since.

Tate was placed under house arrest on March 31 by decision of a Romanian judge.

So far, no charges have been brought against the brothers or their two suspected Romanian accomplices. However, prosecutors are investigating the brothers’ crimes.

Also the duo suspected of being Tateje’s accomplices, Georgina Naghel and Luana Raduwere arrested in December, and they too were placed under house arrest on March 31.

The suspects have denied the charges.

Under house arrest the assigned brothers and their suspected accomplices are only allowed to leave their homes with special permission from the court.

According to the BBC, it is still unclear whether the house arrest of the suspected accomplices was also continued.

Due to the extension of house arrest, Tate’s brothers are not allowed to leave their home before May 29.

Andrew Tate has millions of followers on social media. The social media content he produces is particularly known for its misogyny.