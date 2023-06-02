Social media | BBC: Social platforms delete evidence of war crimes

Especially the screening of footage done with the help of artificial intelligence does not give the opportunity to identify human rights violations.

Social media platforms repeatedly remove content from their services that would be needed to prove war crimes, reports the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

Platforms often use artificial intelligence to sift through large masses of images. However, artificial intelligence does not have the ability to distinguish human rights violations from other illegal or graphic content.

Journalist interviewed by the BBC Igor Zakharenko said that he tried to report war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine using social media, but the material was removed from Instagram within a minute and from YouTube within ten minutes.

An apothecary from Aleppo Imad told the BBC about the bombing by the Syrian government in 2013, which destroyed his pharmacy, of which a Syrian television channel published footage on YouTube and Facebook. The original footage of the attacks was destroyed in subsequent bombings.

When Imad later applied for asylum in the EU and was asked to prove that he had been there, the material had indeed been removed from the platforms.

The Berlin-based human rights organization Mnemonic archives material containing war crimes from Syria and Yemen, and now also from Sudan and Ukraine. The organization tells the BBC that it has recorded more than 700,000 images or videos from war zones, including videos of the attack that destroyed the pharmacy in Imad.

According to the organization, it is often so difficult to prove war crimes that different sources and material are needed as much as possible. Often in war zones, the authorities try to regulate as precisely as possible what material appears in the media, in which case the role of social media is emphasized.

Technology companies Meta and YouTube commented to the BBC that they seek to make exceptions to the removal of graphic content when the material serves the public interest. However, the BBC tried to upload footage of attacks on Ukrainian civilians to the services, but the content was quickly removed.

A Youtube representative tells the BBC that while YouTube also serves human rights organizations and journalists, it is not an archive and people should think about other ways to store their material.