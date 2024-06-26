Social media | “Basically, I am the product” – Pinja Sanaksenaho, 21, lives in a 200-square-meter detached house, which is like a big advertisement

Plumber Pinkku Pinsku, 21, is renovating his large detached house in commercial cooperation with a hardware store. According to the researcher, financially valuable social media collaborations are hugely beneficial to companies these days.

Mare you trolling Barbapapa? The round and colorful fairy-tale characters who have adventures in children’s books and series inevitably come to mind when you sit with the 21-year-old social media influencer Pinkku Pinsku, a.k.a. Pinja Sanaksenahon in the living room.

This room seems to have all the colors in the world: the table is lime green and the wall is light blue. A pink piano stands in the middle of the room, with a cow pattern on the stool cushion.