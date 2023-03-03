Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, all banned until the age of 15: this is the content of the bill under discussion in France, which would like to impose a minimum age for registering on social networks.

At the National Asemblée by the centrist deputy Laurent Marcangeli of the Horizons group, he presented his proposal to meet the provisions set by the European Union on “digital consent”, which provides for a minimum age (which Brussels falls between 13 and 16 years ) in order to use some online platforms.

Indications which, however, are – to date – too simple to get around. France will try with a series of cross-checks, and punishing offenders with fines. Which would not be borne by the offenders, but by the digital giants themselves, who would be sanctioned for failure to control.

Marcangeli’s idea starts from the desire to protect the very young from the negative effects deriving from the use of social networks, a concern that also affects him closely, being the father of two girls. “We want to try to regulate a world that has no rules,” said the deputy.

The use of Whatsapp, for example, would require formal authorization from parents or guardians. The platforms should then verify, using the verification techniques certified by the audiovisual communication regulatory authority, Arcom, that the ages entered during the registration phase are true.

Any fines – the text provides – must never exceed 1% of the turnover of the digital giants. However, a share that could push these huge companies to accept the risk and get sanctioned rather than investing resources in controls.