Social media | Australia wants to ban children from social media

Social media|According to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, an experiment on limiting social media will begin in the coming months.

Australia plans to ban social media from children. The reason for the bill is the potential adverse effects of social media on children’s physical and mental health. The matter was reported by Reuters.

Prime minister Anthony Albanese said on Tuesday that a trial of age verification will begin in the coming months.

“I want to see kids away from their devices and back on soccer fields, swimming pools and tennis courts. We want them to have authentic experiences with real people because we know that social media causes social harm,” Albanese told Australian broadcaster ABC News.

According to Reuters, Albanese did not specify what the minimum age limit for social media would be, but said that he planned it to be between 14 and 16 years old. He said he was concerned about the effects of cyberbullying on children and the exposure of children to content that could harm them.

Social legislation restricting the use of the media was considered when an Australian regulatory authority asked internet companies in July to draw up binding guidelines on how to prevent children from viewing pornography and other inappropriate content.

Efforts have been made to limit the use of social media by minors in several countries, but technology such as VPN, for example, has created an opportunity to circumvent the restrictions.