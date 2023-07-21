The theory of six degrees of separation, or the idea that two individuals are connected through a chain of six “handshakes”, also finds application in social networks. A recent international study led by the Institute of Complex Systems of the Cnr has highlighted this phenomenon, with the results published in the journal Physical Review X. This concept dates back to 1967, when Stanley Milgram, a professor at Harvard University, launched one of the most well-known social experiments: his letter, addressed to an unknown Nebraska farmer, was supposed to reach the real addressee, a Boston broker, passing from hand to hand. The results showed that well-defined social patterns existed in American society, laying the foundation for the “six degrees of separation” theory.

The six degrees of separation theory is a way of describing how small, in some sense, our world is. It is basically a chain of acquaintances. For example, it sets itself the goal of having to send a letter to a person you don’t know, who lives on the other side of the world. Instead of mailing it directly, the letter is mailed to a friend or acquaintance. This friend does the same thing, passes the letter to one of his friends, and so on. The six degrees of separation theory states that, despite the world being populated by billions of people, it only takes six of these “steps” between friends or acquaintances to get the letter to the right person on the other side of the world. It’s like saying that every person in the world, no matter how distant or different they may seem, is actually only six “steps” away from us down the chain of knowledge.

Half a century later, Milgram’s theory was confirmed again in the context of network science. The study, coordinated by the Institute of Complex Systems of the Cnr of Florence and involving researchers from Spain, Israel, Russia, Slovenia and Chile, revealed that the paths traced by social network users in creating new connections are in line with the “six degrees” model. “In social networks, individuals navigate dynamically in search of strategic connections. This search generates a continuous flow of connections that are formed and interrupted, with the aim of obtaining a central position in the network”, explains Stefano Boccaletti, coordinator of the study. “It is surprising to note how, despite each acting independently and without knowledge of the network as a whole, the social paths that are formed always hover around the number six”.

This discovery reinforces the “small world” theory, which holds that two nodes in a network can be connected by a relatively small number of links. “Our study revealed an intrinsic feature not only of social networks, but of many other complex systems. While Milgram’s experiment was limited, modern systemic studies applied on a global scale confirm the validity of the theory, whether it concerns millions of users of a social network or networks of international scientific collaboration. The most dramatic example was the incredible spread of Covid-19, demonstrating that in six cycles of infection, a virus can rapidly spread around the world”, concludes the researcher.