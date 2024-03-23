Giordano Sottosanti is one of the leading Italian experts in political communication on writing technique optimized for search engines). He was a member of a team that digitized part of the public documentary heritage preserved at the Capitoline Historical Archive and in 2018 he was awarded by the Lazio Region for a creative project on the promotion of the territory on Instagram. He is currently part of the social staff of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers at Palazzo Chigi.

In a recent interview with Adnkronos, Giordano Sottosanti, known as the “Mister X” of Italian political communication, discussed the advantages and risks of applying Artificial Intelligence in the field of communication. He stressed that AI could lead to a revolution similar to that caused by television and the Internet, but also highlighted the associated risks of manipulation and misinformation. “All the AI ​​tools that already allow you to create texts, images and videos“, Sottosanti remarked, “they can facilitate the work of communication, but also risk polluting it. It is essential to be prepared for the challenges that AI will pose before us: from its regulation to the protection of jobs, from cybersecurity to the fight against fake news: the phenomenon is immense, we must try to exploit it with a view to assisting human capabilities and not to replace them“.

Regarding the importance of social media, Sottosanti observed the role of X, formerly Twitter, compared to other platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. She noted that despite the predominance of images on Instagram and TikTok, X is regaining relevance due to its ability to delve deeper into issues. He also mentioned the launch of Meta Threads and the revamp of Twitter as “X” after Elon Musk's acquisition, saying it was still too early to gauge their ultimate impact.

Sottosanti then shared his work experience in the staff of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, underlining the importance of coherence in the language and approach to political communication, suggesting to those involved in politics to enhance their skills and peculiarities.