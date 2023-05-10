Social media | According to Elon Musk, the possibility to make video and voice calls is coming to Twitter

With call functions, Twitter would compete with Meta’s WhatsApp and Messenger, among others.

of Twitter owner Elon Musk tells on his account, that the possibility to make video and voice calls is coming to the social media platform. According to Musk, the encryption of private text messages is coming into use on Wednesday.

With call functions, Twitter would compete with Meta’s WhatsApp and Messenger, among others. Musk said that Facebook’s parent company Meta and WhatsApp are not to be trusted.

After buying Twitter for $44 billion last year, Musk has brought many sudden changes to the platform. Musk’s management style has been considered impulsive.