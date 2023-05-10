Wednesday, May 10, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Social media | According to Elon Musk, the possibility to make video and voice calls is coming to Twitter

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 10, 2023
in World Europe
0
Social media | According to Elon Musk, the possibility to make video and voice calls is coming to Twitter

With call functions, Twitter would compete with Meta’s WhatsApp and Messenger, among others.

of Twitter owner Elon Musk tells on his account, that the possibility to make video and voice calls is coming to the social media platform. According to Musk, the encryption of private text messages is coming into use on Wednesday.

With call functions, Twitter would compete with Meta’s WhatsApp and Messenger, among others. Musk said that Facebook’s parent company Meta and WhatsApp are not to be trusted.

After buying Twitter for $44 billion last year, Musk has brought many sudden changes to the platform. Musk’s management style has been considered impulsive.


#Social #media #Elon #Musk #possibility #video #voice #calls #coming #Twitter

See also  Football | KuPS applied for the points from Åland - in IFK's commotion, ingredients for comedy
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The American general called the main fear of NATO

The American general called the main fear of NATO

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result