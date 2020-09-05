Social media A surprising phone call took Aura Salla’s EU career in a new direction: the new Facebook leader ended up in the middle of a crisis

Aura Salla, an EU influencer and Conservative politician who started as a Facebook leader, reminds that people have a responsibility for what they say.

Former Conservative politician and EU influencer Aura Salla is easy to identify on the streets of Brussels. Exceptionally, he does not have a face mask, which is mandatory in almost every place in the Belgian capital.

“There’s no mask compulsion on this street, I checked.”

Salla does not oppose the use of the mask, but appreciates a small respite. In practice, the mask has to be worn outdoors almost all the time.

Salla, 36, has a special spring behind her. In February, he quit his jobs Jean Claude Junckerin at the Commission’s incubator, and the phone rings the following Monday. The career consultant asked Salla to apply for a job as EU affairs director on the American giant Facebook.

“I have to admit, I had never thought of such a career transfer before that call.”

According to Salla, Finns have not been in a similar position on Facebook before.

Salla’s future had to be EU policy, but precisely from the point of view of the policy-maker. He got to the heart of the EU at a young age: Commissioner Jyrki Katainen to the Cabinet and, under Juncker, to the European Policy Strategy Center, where he worked on issues such as cyber affairs. But the biggest dream, the seat of the Coalition MEP, did not open even after two attempts.

When call from a career consultant, Salla had just decided to finalize her dissertation on the euro crisis at the University of Turku. After nine rounds of interviews on the couch at home, Salla got a new job. For Salla, who dreams of EU policy, the transition to a private company was a “huge leap”.

“After the fourth round, I realized this was a great opportunity.”

In his new job, Salla will become part of a huge lobbying army trying to make European Union legislation compliant with its own projects. However, Salla considers her work as the social leader responsible for EU relations to be much broader than lobbying.

“I feel like it’s my job to give Facebook a face,” he says.

Salla prefers to talk about the social debate, to which a company like Facebook should surrender more widely, he said. He has already begun to guide his leadership team according to his principles.

“I have encouraged them to be outdoors, which is probably a big change. The seat of the person in charge of the European Parliament must be in the European Parliament and its cafés, not in the office with us. “

Aura Salla wants to be more in touch with different EU member states. “The EU is in the Member States, not just here in Brussels.”­

It’s not going to be easy, which becomes clear when you do the interview. Despite the requests, Salla’s co-workers refuse to interview their new colleague.

Salla has hired Facebook as Vice President of Corporate Governance for Europe, the Middle East and Africa Markus Reinisch eventually responds via email, via a communication person.

According to Reinisch, “Aura is a passionate, thoughtful and talented leader” who has already managed to print her handprint in Brussels and across Europe in three months.

“He understands the responsibility we have to our users.”

There are other restrictions on Salla’s work. The Commission has outlined that he must not contact the former scope of a similar people during the first half of the year.

Salla now intends to implement the change itself, which has been called for in several panels as a representative of the Commission. That’s when he stressed that Facebook should be more present and have conversations.

In practice, this means, for example, interviews, of which Helsingin Sanomat’s interview is the first in a new role. In addition, he talks to citizens, for example, through his own Facebook pages. This week he has been in correspondence about coronavirus operations, for example.

“I can participate in all other discussions, but I’m not a technical support person.”

The change Salla wants is at the heart of Facebook. The social media giant has long been accused of opacity. Social media platforms collect a huge amount of information about their users for themselves and their advertisers. A significant proportion of users do not even check the privacy terms that are displayed on the service.

In recent years, the company has had to deplore the huge data leak that came to light in 2018, for example, in which data collected through a company called Cambridge Analytica, more than 80 million Facebook users, leaked into American political advertising. Company data was used, for example, in the 2016 presidential election Donald Trumpin campaign.

The previous U.S. presidential election was one of the most massive attempts at electoral influence in history. Disinformation from Russian sources, for example, was published on social media platforms such as Facebook. Most of the misinformation blackmailed Trump’s opponent Hillary Clintonia.

Sallan the first Facebook Spring has not passed without a crisis. In early June, about two weeks after Salla began work on the part Facebook employees marched out in protest of inadequate action to incite President Trump’s false communication. The events were followed by an advertising boycott of large companies.

Reactions began in late May when a competitor Twitter hid for the first time Trump’s tweet on anti-racism demonstrations glorifying violence. Meanwhile, Facebook refused to delete the post because, while the posts were offensive, they did not violate the company’s rules.

Salla did not march out, but called her team together.

“I also left politics originally because I want to influence society. I believe in change through fact-based data and well-reasoned communication, not protesting, ”Salla begins and says that there was a good and in-depth discussion with the team about the company’s line.

Did anything change?

“Actually, yes. We immediately made changes to make us increasingly sensitive to racist and non-violent messages. They are not only marked but deleted. ”

Salla says he was surprised at how openly a Facebook leader, for example Mark Zuckerberg responds to employees ’concerns through a weekly Question Time.

“Facebook is a young company that has grown tremendously in a new industry. The rules need to be constantly changed, and it is necessary to consider what is best and safest. ”

Salla emphasizes that there is a big difference between what kind of messages are illegal and what kind of harmful ones. With regard to illegal messages, the point is clear: they will be deleted immediately.

“Facebook and Twitter are platforms. People also need to be responsible for what they say. It’s really scary to look at the Chinese model, where state-owned companies are starting to be mediators of what may or may not be said. ”

Facebook has, in his own words, invested particularly heavily in security in recent years. Of the company’s approximately 50,000 employees, 35,000 work in some way on safety-related issues. There’s also a field of work: Facebook and its-owned Whatsapp messaging service and Instagram picture messaging service are the world’s most popular social media entity, with more than three billion people using the services a day. About one hundred billion messages a day leave the platforms.

In Europe, Facebook has 410 million users every month.

The most difficult thing is to work in small language areas, one of which is Finland. Salla himself ran into problems while trying to advertise in the last European election. At the Commission’s request, cross-border political advertising is banned, and Facebook banned Finnish users from publishing Salla’s ads, which were registered in Belgium. It took several days to verify the data.

“This was the first thing I asked when I started work. Now I know that for small language areas, eye pairs are still needed because the algorithms have not accumulated enough information. It slows down the processing of information. ”

What in the name of freedom of speech can say?

“There’s a different thing about what’s illegal and what’s not right. In my opinion, in a civilized state, such as Finland, insulting another is never justified. I would like to see an even more discussion in Finland about where the border between freedom of speech, insulting another and hate speech in general goes. ”

During the autumn, the EU will publish an action plan on democracy, one of the sections of which will consider the role of social media.

A Commission official knows that Facebook still has a role to play in terms of transparency. One problem area is the disclosure of information. In the summer, Facebook sued the Commission in EU law over a request for information regarding the abuse of its market position, which the company said was too broad.

On the other hand, Facebook has been one of the positive examples in the industry, the official says. For example, the company has signed Commission letters to combat illegal hate speech and disinformation and reports to the Commission on a monthly basis.

The Action Plan on Democracy will call for more transparency and stronger action to remove harmful content. Content review is still slow, the official says.

The official mentions that Facebook has excelled in particular as a counter to misinformation about the coronavirus.

“Of course, it’s easier to draw the line, because it’s about the medical facts.”

So far, Salla has only met her colleagues and subordinates virtually. Working days are stretching as there are meetings in the evenings with Facebook employees in California. After the last meeting, Salla jumps on the exercise bike.

It is still unclear when he will get to the office for the first time.