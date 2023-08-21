Social media | A photo of a Finnish-made giant cruiser became an international internet phenomenon

The appearance of Icon of the Sea, which will be completed in October, divided opinions in the X service.

Picture one of the world’s largest cruise ships, the Finnish-made Icon of the Sea, has become an international viral phenomenon, reports CNN.

The observation picture shared on the X service, i.e. the former Twitter, has almost 30 million impressions, and has collected more than 13 thousand comments.

The picture shows the back of the ship viewed from the top. It shows the numerous outer decks of the ship and the water park on the top deck.

The appearance of the huge ship divides opinion. Others think it’s wonderful, while others think there’s too much of everything crammed into the ship.

Critics called the ship, among other things, monstrous, tasteless and confusing. One commenter also said that getting on board would be like being stuck in a Walmart.

Icon of the Seas -cruiser is being built at the Turku shipyard, and its completion date is October 26, 2023. The ship is a whopping 365 meters long and about 50 meters wide.

It is scheduled to start operating in the Caribbean in January 2024.