Social media | A new paid feature for Facebook and Instagram to get a verified account

19.2. 19:17

American Meta said on Sunday that a new paid Meta Verified feature will be available for its services.

With the feature, the user of the service can get a verified account and the verified account ID familiar from many social media services, i.e. the blue symbol next to the user’s name, for a monthly fee.

In addition to Facebook, Meta, formerly known as Facebook, also owns Instagram and Whatsapp. The new feature applies to Facebook and Instagram.

The feature is initially available in Australia and New Zealand. Its lowest price is $11.99 per month. If the services are used with the app, the price is $14.99 per month. To get the blue symbol, you must use strong identification.

Social media service Twitter owned by Tesla billionaire Elon Muskannounced last month that a verified account on Twitter will cost $11 a month.