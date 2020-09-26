Social media A new feature is planned for Twitter that encourages the user to read the link before sharing

The reason for developing the feature is that Twitter is working to increase fact-based discussion.

Social the media service Twitter is designing a feature in its app that would prompt the user to read the content of the link before sharing it.

A prompt would appear if you tried to reshare the tweet without opening the link in it.

The reason for developing the feature is that the service aims to increase fact-based discussion, Twitter says.

About it writes, among other things, the US news site The Verge. The site said previouslythat Twitter tested the feature in June on accounts of Android users whose language was set to English.

“The headlines don’t tell the whole story,” the announcement reads in Finnish.

Twitter’s communications department reported the results of the experiment to the service on September 24th. According to the Communications Department, the number of people who opened the link before redistribution increased by 33 percent.