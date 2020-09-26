Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Social media A new feature is planned for Twitter that encourages the user to read the link before sharing

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
September 26, 2020
in World
0

The reason for developing the feature is that Twitter is working to increase fact-based discussion.

Social the media service Twitter is designing a feature in its app that would prompt the user to read the content of the link before sharing it.

A prompt would appear if you tried to reshare the tweet without opening the link in it.

The reason for developing the feature is that the service aims to increase fact-based discussion, Twitter says.

About it writes, among other things, the US news site The Verge. The site said previouslythat Twitter tested the feature in June on accounts of Android users whose language was set to English.

“The headlines don’t tell the whole story,” the announcement reads in Finnish.

Twitter’s communications department reported the results of the experiment to the service on September 24th. According to the Communications Department, the number of people who opened the link before redistribution increased by 33 percent.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

Related Posts

Next Post

SSR Drugs Case: What is NDPS law under which Riya Chakraborty arrested, know everything

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In