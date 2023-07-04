Social media | A machine shop watched by half a billion people

Creative thought and dedication have made Lauri Vuohensilla one of the most famous video makers in Finland. Next up is an even better idea.

“I tried here, one day, think about whether this is the one of all Finnish entertainment products that reaches the largest audience. Does anyone reach more people than this?”

This is what the creator of the Hydraulic Press Channel video channel thinks From Lauri Vuohens.

The channel has reached at least half a billion people this year. So we are hardly far from that at least.

On the video platform YouTube’s original channel, Vuohensilta films videos in which he places various objects under a powerful hydraulic press.

During more than 500 videos, the former president of the United States, among others, has ended up under the press Barack Obama’s a cable box sent by the administration, a genuine diamond and Nokia’s legendary 3310 model mobile phone.

After eight years, Vuohensilla has a stable and cheerfully growing business in its hands. Working is “the easiest it’s ever been”. The channel that started from a few viral videos has still required countless hours of work and hard thinking.

“The viewers might get the feeling that I’m just a guy who pulls the handle and laughs at me. No one sees the work, passion and ideation that lies in the background.”

Vuohensilta shoots videos reaching hundreds of millions of viewers at the machine shop in Messukylä, Tampere.

In the year 2015 Lauri Vuohensilta was a 28-year-old five-year-old with a master’s degree in engineering. Vuohensilta was not attracted to the design work according to the degree, but rather he would have done something with his hands.

Her and her partner at the time Anni Vuohensiltan (now Arvaja) heads spark ideas from various adventures to business ideas.

“There were a lot of ideas, but many of them had already been implemented. I also got excited about many ideas when I only saw the good sides, but when I started to calculate in more detail, they didn’t make sense at all.”

In November of the same year, it finally flared up. What if you shot videos showing how different objects are handled in the hydraulic press found in the family business’s machine shop?

“I immediately got the feeling that this is such a good idea that someone must have already done this.”

However, it wasn’t, and the couple started shooting videos.

Lauri Vuohensilta will light the candles that will soon end up in the press.

At first videos were drowned in the sea of ​​internet supply, but in March 2016, things started to happen. The video, in which the Vuohensillas folded paper with a hydraulic press, went viral.

“At first we were just excited about the number of impressions. At the end of the week, we realized that we were making 25,000 euros per month. At that time, we thought that we would start doing only this. We saw an opportunity to make a good business out of this.”

Vuohensillat had outlined a plan to increase the number of spectators. A realistic goal was to double the number of followers every three months so that in two years there would be 100,000 followers.

Two years later, there were about two million followers.

“ “I decided we’re going to win this.”

The popularity soon brought with it a challenger typical of the industry, i.e. copycats.

“Getting from a hundred thousand to a million followers was a really tough wrinkle when everyone started making these same videos.”

“I just decided we’re going to win this.”

And so it happened. Vuohensilta says that behind the success was an efficient team, long work weeks and full dedication to the channel, but above all, the level of ideas decided the competition.

“There are still a couple of other channels that do this. But I’ve seen two stories in seven years where someone comes up with something that I haven’t already done. It takes a lot of ingenuity, creativity and the ability to implement ideas.”

The clamp is getting ready for the video. Vuohensilta controls the hydraulic press from behind the protective plexiglass using a blue wire.

Ideas has been enough, and they have borne. Hydraulic Press Channel and Vuohensilla’s other channel, Behind the Press, have grown steadily from year to year.

Growth has been facilitated by the increase in the number of video platforms and the development of their advertising functions. Before, you could only get advertising money from YouTube, and not as much from there as today, says Vuohensilta.

The change in direction made a few years ago has also accelerated growth.

Vuohensilta says that he has been making videos for a long time for technology-oriented viewers like himself, who were also the most active in the comment fields of the videos.

“Three years ago I started making videos that are watched by all kinds of viewers from different parts of the world and from different age groups.”

Now technical and dangerous crushing videos have been joined by shorter, more visual videos, where the action is accompanied by light background music instead of speech.

The core group of followers was initially wary of new types of videos, but the new audiences welcomed the short videos with joy.

Vuohensilta says that with the help of YouTube alone, the videos have reached more than 400 million unique viewers this year. The number of subscribers to the channel has grown in the service this year from three million to more than 6.2 million. The video service Tiktok has accumulated 14.4 million followers.

“The scale has become incomprehensible,” states Vuohensilta.

The candles turn into stearin strips when pressed by a hydraulic press.

Today in Hydraulic Press Channel aims for eight billion views. Making videos has also become a stable profession for Vuohensilla, which offers social media consulting for companies.

“Many people say that it’s pretty easy to get a lot of money. I have thought that if I had been as passionate and spent so much time on something else, it would have been possible to make much more money. It just wouldn’t have been this fun!”

However, the busiest years are behind us. Vuohensilta and his current partner and work partner Hanna Korpisaari have set the goal of shortening their working week to three days.

Vuohensilta says that behind the cleaning of the calendar is a larger goal covering the entire decade.

Vuohensilta plans to invent a new term for genius. At least as good as the previous one.

He thinks that with all the experience, know-how and resources he has accumulated, the birth of such an idea should be very possible.

“I don’t want this to be the only thing I’m known for.”