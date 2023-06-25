Social media | A Finnish study found reasons why mothers post fashion pictures of their children on social media

Suomen Pelastakaa Lapset reminds us that children also have the right to privacy.

Mothers express their lifestyle, commercial ideals and social media trends with the fashion photos they share of their children on social media. This is clear from a new study by the University of Jyväskylä and Aalto University, which found out what visual means are used to describe childhood.

Sharing pictures of children on social media is an emotive topic that is now surfacing globally. New Finnish research has gathered a lot of attention and a couple of thousand downloads, says the author of the dissertation research Minna Kallioharju from the University of Jyväskylä.

In the research, the so-called sharenting phenomenon is explored. The term, which came to Finland from the United States, refers to parents’ practices of photographing their children and sharing pictures and videos on social media. The English word sharenting comes from the words sharing and parenting.

In particular, the phenomenon raises the question of children’s right to privacy.

In the study, Kallioharju interviewed sixteen mothers whose Instagram accounts were focused specifically on children’s clothing and the presentation of children’s fashion.

“We are investigating what is the motivation of mothers to share these pictures, and how childhood or children are depicted. That is, what kind of visual means are used and what they might tell about today’s motherhood”, says Kallioharju.

The study also found out how mothers think about children’s privacy in their publications.

Kalliosharjun according to the pictures, very old traditions are combined, but commercialism is included as a new element. He mentions that family photos have been taken for a long time and baby books document the child’s growth.

Some pictures are part of this continuum.

“Some highlights this kind of commercialism in a completely different way: how big a part of commercialism is parenting and how it expresses good parenting,” Kallioharju enumerates.

In the study, it was found that the mothers use visually in their accounts what they are used to seeing in fashion images in the representation of children.

“These pictures use a lot of naturalness. The child is often shown in nature and this is used in the clothes, natural materials are preferred in them. The pictures are very nature-oriented”, even though their subject is children’s fashion.

In addition, the ideals of a playful and innocent child appear very strongly in the pictures, just like in fashion pictures.

Kallioharju says that quite a bit is known about the sharenting phenomenon. According to him, the study found possible explanations for the phenomenon. It revealed that the commercial collaborations of children’s clothing companies are well targeted and wanted, also by ordinary users. This in turn encourages mothers to share pictures of their children on social media.

Every the mother who answered the research interview had thought about the protection of the child’s privacy. Mothers often justified publishing the photos by saying that fashion photography is a positive genre.

As a researcher, Kallioharju also wants to examine the issue critically.

“Even if the mother herself feels that the child has been presented in a positive way, it is not really known”, how the child feels it.

The effects on children are not yet known for sure, as long-term studies on the new phenomenon are lacking.

Development manager of Suomen Pelastakaa Lapset ry Antti Järventaus says that it is difficult to unequivocally assess the effects of the sharenting phenomenon on children. Järventaus specifically emphasizes the child’s right to privacy.

“It’s a right protected under the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, and that also includes this being spread about the child”, footage taken of the child.

He adds that based on the agreement, the child’s privacy should not be sacrificed in the name of commercialism, but should be especially protected.

Possible According to Järventaus, the consequences of the sharenting phenomenon are identity issues, bullying and even criminal consequences.

Ideally, Järventaus would look into the matter from the point of view of the child’s growth and the development of their own identity. As the child grows up, he has already been included as part of the parent’s story.

When a child in elementary or middle school age goes to social media to create their own digital identity and personality, they may find pictures and videos taken by parents on the internet, which do not always present the child in the most favorable light, he reflects.

“It can certainly cause resentment and conflicts with the parent,” he states.

Järventaus emphasizes, however, that if the child has permission and he understands how photo or video material taken of him is shared, the child’s photo can also be published for commercial purposes.

However, a small child who does not understand his rights cannot really give permission for the photo to be published.

of the lake according to the criminal law treatment of the sharenting phenomenon is unlikely. However, if the social media photos taken of the child were to be dealt with in court, according to Järventaus, the basis could be, for example, legislation related to the protection of privacy.

The law prohibits, for example, surreptitious viewing and filming in places protected by domestic peace, as well as the dissemination of information that violates private life. According to Järventaus, surreptitious viewing would only take place if the images were taken and published secretly from the child.

“I don’t know that any child has made a request for an investigation into spying on them, but I guess it would be possible in theory. “Really violent pictures could theoretically be defamation, and if the pictures have sexual content, it would fall under the sexual crime legislation,” he says.

In Finnish law, it is stated that Defamation can take place other than verbally, in which case the criteria could also be met through pictures or videos. The essential difference to spreading information that violates private life is that the definition of defamation includes the falsity of the information spread.

German state-owned radio station Deutsche Wellen on the website it was reported in 2016 that an Austrian teenager sued his parents because they had published hundreds of childhood photos of him on Facebook.

Järventaus sees that with everyday pictures, the best way to protect children’s privacy is to increase parents’ awareness of the matter and not so much to approach the matter from the point of view of the law.

“You can often think how an adult would react to it if they were photographed and the pictures were distributed without permission and attached to a story. A child’s right is exactly the same,” says Järventaus.

In his opinion, what is also important is the willingness of the parent to share pictures of the child. Parents are often proud of their children and want to share the joy. Deliberately portraying a child in an unfavorable light is a different matter.

“If there is someone that our känkkäränke opens up again, then pictures like this are public humiliation and sharing of private situations,” Järventaus emphasizes.

By whom then is the responsibility for protecting the child’s privacy: parents, society or companies whose products are advertised in commercial publications?

According to the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, the state has the ultimate responsibility for ensuring that laws protecting children’s privacy exist and parents are informed about them, reminds Järventaus.

“And then if we talk about the parents’ responsibility, the parents’ duty is to take care of the child and protect him. And at that point, parents violate that duty if they share pictures in such a way that they are harmful to the children or really just violate the right to privacy by recklessness.”

According to Järventaus, clothing brands and social media platforms have a moral obligation to at least maintain the understanding that children’s rights should be taken into account in brand work as well.

PhD researcher Kallioharju is also calling for clothing brands to take responsibility for children’s privacy.

“Maybe the fact that these children’s clothing companies would also think about how they do commercial cooperation”, he reflects.