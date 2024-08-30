Social media | A Brazilian Supreme Court judge ordered X to be shut down

Social media|The judge imposed a fine of more than 8,000 euros on those who try to use the messaging service.

30.8. 23:56

of Brazil a supreme court judge Alexandre de Moraes on Friday ordered the messaging service X, formerly Twitter, to be shut down because X’s owner, a billionaire Elon Musk had not appointed a legal representative for the service in Brazil.

The Supreme Court of Brazil decided on the matter on Friday and the news agency Reuters reports about it.

The judge ordered a fine of up to 50,000 reais, or more than 8,000 euros, for individuals or companies that try to circumvent the ban by using VPN or similar alternative connections to access the messaging service X.

Moraes and Musk have been in a public feud for months after X failed to comply with a court order to shut down certain accounts that have been smeared and spread fake news.

Several of these accounts support the country’s previous president, a far-right figure Jair Bolsonarowho lost the 2022 presidential election.

Messaging service X, meanwhile, announced earlier in August that it would close its operations in Brazil due to “censorship orders” from the country’s highest court.