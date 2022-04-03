Social media A 22-year-old British man travels to crisis areas because he can – over the past year Miles Routledge has been in Afghanistan, South Sudan, Kazakhstan and now Ukraine

2.4. 2:00 | Updated 13:01

Social the media shows in near real time what it is like on the front, in the border line and on the streets of Mariupol. The war in Ukraine is the first war in which the roles of Tiktok and Instagram based on images and video clips are thus visible.

Some have once again highlighted war tourism. As others flee, others leave on purpose. Some are targeting the military.

Ukraine has not taken care of all the foreigners who have sought to join the ranks. The combat experience has been incomplete or the motives false. For the sake of social media, no one should be allowed to go to war.

Briton Miles Routledge, 22, is one of the most prominent war tourists. He doesn’t fight, but goes to crisis areas and produces some content from there. On Twitter, the name of his account refers to adventures: Lord Miles Routledge Adventures.

When Kabul was collapsing late last summer, Routledge went on holiday to Afghanistan and eventually needed evacuation assistance to get out. He next traveled to South Sudan to see the chaos “with his own eyes”. Routledge then traveled to the riots in Kazakhstan. Now he has been in Ukraine and neighboring countries.

Routledge receives tremendous criticism, but also support. On Twitter, for example, he has more than 100,000. Routledge also publishes a lot on the 4chan forum, whose content has a questionable reputation.

Miles Routledge wants to increase the popularity of his Instagram account and has asked his followers what kind of content they would like from Ukraine.

People the desire to watch battles is an ancient phenomenon, says an assistant professor at the National Defense College Antti Paronen.

As early as the Crimean War (1853-1856), tourists traveled from Britain to watch as the British French navy bombed the Crimean peninsula. At the same time, several naval tourists also left Stockholm to watch the Ooland War.

“When the war takes place far enough away from one’s own society, someone can go there in search of experience,” says Paronen.

The American magazine The Atlantic reported in In a story published in 2014, how tourist groups were taken to the Golan Heights, which had a good view of the Syrian side of the civil war. At times there were even fierce battles, which tourists watched from behind the border.

In 2019, at the world’s largest travel fair in Berlin, crisis area tourism was one of the trends. Several travel agencies advertised their destinations as Yemen, Sudan, Afghanistan and Syria.

Antti Paronen says that as a professional soldier, it is difficult for him to understand why someone travels to crisis areas at risk of death voluntarily. Of course, there are also important reasons: for example, reporting, safeguarding and helping the interests of the state.

Miles Routledge himself has said he is not a war tourist. In Ukraine, he feels he is helping. Recently, she said she took a pregnant woman to safety.

“If an inexperienced individual leaves the site with good intentions but without structures or an understanding of the situation, they may become indirectly perpetrators of conflicts,” says Antti Paronen.

“If you want to help, we have organizations with good expertise in crisis areas.”