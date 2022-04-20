Marta Siltsenko’s tournament in Paris brought surprising publicity when the star players of the football club PSG hit the same elevator.

Russian golfer Martha Siltsenko has not yet made great headlines with his gaming skills, but a few images uploaded to Instagram instead exploded the pot.

Siltsenko, 17, released a picture on Monday featuring some pretty well-known characters. The star players of the French football team PSG had hit the same elevator.

The pictures show, among other things Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappé, Sergio Ramos and Marquinhos.

The image has spread rapidly on social media, and in a Spanish newspaper Marca characterized the image as an “all-time selfie”.

Shiltenko said in the caption that the men had hit the same elevator at the hotel where he was staying.

To the Russian Championatille he opened the course of events a little more closely.

Siltsenko participated in the Golf de Saint-Cloud in Paris at Easter and stayed in the same hotel as the PSG players before the match in Marseille.

“When the tournament was over, I went back to the hotel and was going to the gym. I lived on the second floor and the PSG players on the third. I couldn’t get there without a card, and I was going to the hall downstairs, ”Siltsenko said.

“However, the elevator went up, and when the doors opened on the third floor, there were team players standing in front.”

Siltsenko says he talked to Marquinhos in French and wished him luck in the game.

“I asked if it would hurt if I took a picture, and someone said I could do it fast.”

The attacking stars Siltsenko said he recognized, but Ramos was not.

“I was wondering what a freak he is. The pictures are in the wrong order, he turns to the camera, not away. ”

In the top match, PSG knocked out Marseille’s Neymar and Mbappé goals 2-1 and widened the lead to 15 points.