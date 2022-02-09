Among the many differences that characterize the performance of the different regional health systemsthose concerning the treatment of growth failure and other genetic syndromes, often result in a serious public health problem. “A particularly delicate problem because the patients are mainly children and teenagerswe speak mainly of the most vulnerable age groups who need special care and attention and who cannot be exposed to sudden and unacceptable changes to their therapeutic regimes “, denounces Cinzia Sacchettipresident of AFaDOC, the Association of Families of People with Growth Deficits and other pathologies.

Growth hormone (Gh) is mainly used as a substitute in cases of congenital pituitary hormone deficiency and its availability for patients is often conditioned by the prescribing orientation of doctors who, in some cases, must be subject to cost containment logic that impose the sudden and problematic switch from one drug to another. This situation generates intolerable inhomogeneities among the regions and on which the Italian Health Policy Brief (IhpbB) has promoted the convergence, alongside AFaDOC, of ​​numerous exponents of the medical-scientific community – endocrinologists and pediatricians – which led to the publication of aSocial manifesto‘presented today at an online press conference.

“It is in the interest of doctors, as well as of all health professionals, – the economic sustainability of the system, and this is now an acquired element also in clinical practice”, he underlined. Annamaria Colao, president of the Italian Society of Endocrinology (Sie). “However the autonomy of the physician, centered on appropriateness, must never be conditioned or questioned, especially in such a delicate and complex area as that of contrasting the growth deficit in which it is appropriate to apply the principles of precision medicine which, by its nature, must be personalized. It is not acceptable that a doctor – continued the clinic – who knows the characteristics and clinical profile of his patient, because perhaps he has been treating him for some time, is forced to suddenly replace a therapy that has so far proved to work “.

In the ‘Social Manifesto’, doctors and patients ask that health policy logics be affirmed in which specialists are granted the right to pursue appropriateness in therapeutic choices at the highest possible level.. An appropriateness that derives precisely from their knowledge of drugs and devices – the tools with which drugs are administered – but above all from the knowledge of patients, their families and their specific health and life conditions.

Precisely in relation to the theme of the tools for administering these drugs, which may vary from product to product and whose use requires a certain familiarity, Mariacarolina Salernopresident of the Italian Society of Pediatric Endocrinology, noted that “in addition to the drug, great attention must be paid to the device that must be chosen on the basis of the preferences and orientation of those who must use it. It must also be said that these devices can also have a very incentive role towards therapy, thus favoring therapeutic adherence: however, it is necessary to take into account the type of recipients of the therapies – the clinic continued – that is children or especially adolescents who, in some cases, may be more advanced but also of subjects or families who are more familiar with more traditional injection methods. It is clear, however, that, while respecting the economic logic to which health services are required, the prescribing freedom of the doctor must be protected and that every effort should be made to pursue a sort of ‘welfare harmony’ in the area “.

In the ‘Social Manifesto’ “it is emphasized that it is time for a more constructive dialogue between regions, the medical-scientific community and patients“, he claims Teresa Petrangolini, director of the Patient Advocacy Lab of the High School of Health Economics and Management of Health Systems of the Catholic University of Rome. “A time in which the prescribing freedom of the doctor is better guaranteed and the voice of patients more listened to. In this regard, I believe that some positive experiences need to be replicated, such as that of the Lazio Region where patients’ associations have often been able to make their voices heard. when setting up some purchase tenders “.