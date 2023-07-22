Social life | Ulla Kaukola from Vantaa became a well-known socialite in the social bubble – then troublemakers struck

Ulla Kaukola from Vantaa has been suspected of being a bot. Fan photos have been taken with him, Christmas hyacinths have been given away and grilled sausages have been served.

Pair a week ago, a Vantaa city councilor Ulla Kaukola (sd) stopped by Variston Tokmanni with her husband. A man met me at the front doors, who happily exclaimed: “You are Ulla Kaukola! I appreciate what you are doing!”

Then the man raised the non-existent hat on his head and bowed.

Kaukola did not know the man, and he did not stop to introduce himself. The case was puzzling, but by no means unique. During the last year, Kaukola’s life has been full of one more confusing encounter and conversation.

The reason and source of everything is the messaging service Twitter, which Kaukola joined back in 2011, but which, for him, took a completely new turn last September.

Size in the small Finnish social media bubble of last fall and this spring, i.e. on Twitter favored by journalists and politicians, “Ulla” repeatedly trended.

Ulla was number one week after week in October and third in November as well. This year, Ulla was number one in January and February except for one week.

Since then, Twitter has changed its algorithm so much that Pinnalla listings are no longer published from Finland-Twitter.

The turn in popularity took place at the end of September, when Kaukola announced that he would run as a candidate in the parliamentary elections. He got hundreds and hundreds of responses. The phone kept pinging for new messages.

“How on earth can such an aunt be so interesting”, Kaukola thought.

Far away can thank for his rocket-like success on social media Sanna Marinia (sd) which he wholeheartedly supports.

For Marini’s numerous critics and haters, Kaukola’s many Tweets praising Marini were like fuel to the fire. The comment messages about Kaukola’s parliamentary election candidacy were mostly mocking him and Marin.

Just last week, he received one artistic tweak where a picture was transferred to his t-shirt Antti Lindtman (sd) from stormy teenage years and in the background a statue of Sanna Marini with her famous dance video.

Kaukola own Twitter persona has been described in a positive way as aunty-like. He doesn’t pretend to be anything other than a 59-year-old teaching professional from Vantaa.

He uses careful language both in his speeches and in his tweets, he justifies his opinion and does not back down from insults or pressure. Except for a few robot accounts, he hasn’t blocked chatters.

Kaukola’s numerous messages and diligence made part of the group suspect that it was just a bot account. Tuomas Enbuske visited the Tikkurila market before the parliamentary elections to make sure that Kaukola existed. Kaukola baked a bun for the media influencer.

Two phones and a laptop are in active use in Hämevaara, Vantaa. Ulla Kaukola is a councilor in her third term, whose activities on social media have made her known beyond the borders of Vantaa. See also Food | "People don't understand their own best" - this is how the state guides Finns' eating

At some point, Kaukola’s indomitability started to turn the worst mockers on his side. He has been met at election tents, invited to podcast debates, fan photos taken with him, Christmas hyacinth brought, defended in Twitter storms and helped in difficult situations.

“After the election, a young guy from Tampere started making one-cent donations to my election account. There were dozens of them. The problem was that the bank charged several euros for each donation, regardless of the size of the donation. The only one who came to help in this situation was one of the basic Finns,” says Kaukola.

Appeared, that the Basic Finns had at some point been subjected to a similar fate. They were already ready to take the matter to the courts, but the matter was resolved otherwise.

In April, after the elections, a young man from Tampere contacted me apologizing. He had apparently been made aware of what the action could lead to.

“I was on a Twitter break after the elections, and I didn’t notice the young man’s amicable contact,” says Kaukola.

Kaukola’s silence in April immediately raised concern and sadness on Suomi-Twitter, that I guess Ulla is not giving up the messaging service. Around the same time, the new owner of Twitter Elon Musk’s the actions had made many Finns think about other options.

“But I would really miss Twitter if I had to give it up. Twitter has become a dear community for me,” says Kaukola.

In his opinion, one should be able to speak about things with one’s own name and face, and one should be able to justify one’s position even to those who disagree.

Election success not despite the Twitter attention Kaukola received. He is still a councilor and a member of the Vantaa city council, a regional councilor for the welfare area and a member of the county council.

On Twitter, he now criticizes the actions of the new government many times a day. According to Kaukola, there is enough material.

Twitter-Ulla’s terrier-likeness is annoying, but in some strange way it also inspires respect in opponents.

“In March, we were waiting in line for grilled sausages at the Klaukkala market, when a man from the back said that the money is gone, he will pay. It was one twitterer who I still only know by a nickname. Twitter has brought me a lot of such exciting encounters.”

Read more: “There must be permission to believe that there is a man and a woman” – The equality debate turned Christian in Vantaa

Read more: The end times have been predicted for Twitter, but this summer it has been at the heart of the political debate

Read more: A researcher criticizes the Twitter communication of politicians: “A channel that is pleasant for a politician who is struggling in a crisis”

Read more: Popular forum goes dark in protest of users – This is what Reddit’s “blackout” is all about