The government system of social leasing in France is convincing. Among the many car manufacturers, the one to benefit from this was Renault, which has decided to intensify its efforts related to this measure. The Losanga brand has decided to expand its electric range suitable for the device: the Twingo E-Tech Electric and Megane E-Tech Electric models are now added ZOE E-Tech Electric and Kangoo E-Tech Electric.

Updated range and fees

The decision was made by Renault after registering a interest particularly high for the two electric models available to date. With this new double implementation, there are now four battery-powered cars that the French brand offers on the French market under certain favorable conditions: Twingo E-Tech Electric continues to be the best offer on the market starting from 40 euros per month with 6 months of free charging, then there are ZOE E-Tech Electric starting from 100 euros per month, Megane E-Tech Electric from 150 euros per month and finally Kangoo E-Tech Electric from 150 euros per month. “The financing is guaranteed by Mobilize Financial Services with maintenance, 24/7 assistance and warranty included on Twingo E-Tech Electric and Megane E-Tech Electric”Renault says.