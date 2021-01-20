Next year will be a year marked by social issues, not only to face the ravages of the pandemic. Also to comply with the programs of each political formation. More than a tenth of the possible laws that will be debated in both houses of parliament, Congress and Senate, are of social content. Fourteen among some 120 bills or proposals, depending on whose initiative it was, whether it was the Government or other political groups.

The texts that follow in different instances of the study and voting process, from waiting for a response to the analysis of a commission, deal with issues such as support for people with disabilities, protection of victims of gender violence, rights « at the end of life ”, improving the food chain, equality of transgender people and supporting families. The last push to the two star proposals of the coalition government is also pending: the child protection law and the climate change law.

Childhood



In June, the Council of Ministers submitted to Congress the draft organic law for the comprehensive protection of children and adolescents against violence, as a matter of urgency, and the year begins in the Social Rights Commission. It seeks to provide comprehensive care to victims, forces groups that work with children to report situations of violence that minors may be suffering, promises greater prevention and creates the figure of the welfare coordinator in educational centers, among other measures.

Weather



With the same urgency, a month before the Government had delivered to Congress its bill on climate change and energy transition, which is still in the Commission for Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge, where the final text is discussed. A new framework for the creation of energy is sought, giving relevance to renewables, and mobility, promoting ecological transport. With this standard, it is intended that Spain reduce emissions by 23% by 2030, taking 1990 as a reference.

Machismo



The approval by “full legislative competence” for the bill of urgent measures in the matter of protection and assistance to victims of gender violence will speed up the process of legislation drafted from the state of alarm, so that the “authorities, companies and providers adopt the measures “that guarantee the” adequate functioning of the services destined to the protection “of women victims of sexist aggression, with comprehensive assistance despite the circumstances.

Transgender



To reinforce the constitutional rights of all citizens, the proposal for an organic law of social equality of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transsexual, transgender and intersex people, seeks to guarantee “the right to free identity and expression of one’s own gender and the prohibition aversion therapies ”and“ unwanted sex reassignment surgeries ”. Presented by Ciudadanos, it awaits the Government’s response, which may take until mid-February, on its possible processing.

Children



In the plenary session there is the proposed law on improvements in the economic benefit of Social Security for dependent children or raising children, presented by Junts per Catalunya. To tackle the risk of poverty and exclusion that affects children, it wants to raise the monthly income from 28.41 euros per dependent child to 100 euros, and increase the income limit of beneficiaries with the right to receive it from a maximum annual income of 12,424 euros , in force now, up to “the average income per household according to INE data.”

Euthanasia



The proposed organic law to regulate euthanasia awaits its final approval in the Senate, which will allow certain people to choose the moment of their death before the disease they suffer acts.

Racism



In the Senate there is also the organic law to regulate euthanasia, racism, xenophobia and intolerance in sport, to eradicate homophobia, biphobia and transphobia, in the amendment phase. It modifies what is understood as “racist, xenophobic or intolerant acts” and it prohibits anything that seeks to threaten, insult or harass on the basis of race, ethnicity, religion, convictions, disability or gender identity.