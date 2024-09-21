The overused term “story” is on the decline among the political class and its henchmen. Where would they get it from? I doubt they read Faulkner and Hemingway. Nor have the highest public officials been lavish lately with their exclusive dedication to vulnerable people, although their fervor for social justice remains strong. They are all installed, regardless of a sweet future and the triumph of their party, unless they do it very badly, are kamikazes or idiots.

And I remember with the same love that I had in the past for Brassens, the guy who welcomed us, Fernando Trueba and I, two twenty-somethings in his dressing room and at his last performance. We brought him a bottle of wine and a chorizo. We also loved his songs. His lyrics still resonate in my soul. And I remember what the most intelligent libertarian said, and who provoked the wrath of the French Communist Party, when he said: “Die for ideas. The idea is excellent. Let us die, agreed. But a slow death.”

I also remember with embarrassment, with a feeling of shame, a song by the beloved Paco Ibáñez in which he vindicated the poet Gabriel Celaya. It was titled Poetry is a weapon loaded with future. And he said: “I curse those who conceive poetry as a cultural luxury, those who ignore it and evade it, those who do not take sides, sides until they get dirty.” Pedro Sánchez’s cultural advisors should put this on their agenda. Maybe it will work for them for a while.

And speaking of poems, I return to one with which I will always agree. It does not speak of death, of which, according to Shakespeare, there is no testimony from any traveler. It speaks of reality. That devastating song is called Swap. Among other things it says like this: “That the world was and will be a piece of shit, I already know. In 506 and in 2000 too. That there have always been crooks, Machiavellis and swindlers, happy and bitter people, that we live surrounded by a meringue, all of us groped. The 20th century is a mess, problematic and feverish, he who doesn’t cry doesn’t suck and he who doesn’t steal is a fool.. Porteño dialect, but understandable to anyone with half a brain. In the 21st century, everything remains the same or worse. The change is being led by a universal army from beyond the grave, the extremely dangerous slaves of technology, giving each other the runaround in public and in private.