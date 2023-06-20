Social, Schlein doesn’t “catch” clicks. Boom by Meloni, but Salvini remains in the lead. The ranking

Salvini collapses, but stays ahead. In May, the first two positions of the 15 most clicked political figures on social networks remain unchanged, but there is a surprise in third place. The president of the Veneto Region Luca Zaiawith as many as 1.5 million interactions, in fact bypasses Gianluigi Comparisonleader of Italexitwhich is instead in fifth place overtaken by Joseph Conte. This is revealed by the ranking produced for Primaonline from Sensemakers.

Salvini collapses (-33%)

Compared to the month of April, however, despite the pole position, Matthew Salvini records a decline both in terms of engagement and video views. In fact, the leader of the Northern League goes from 6.1 million interactions in April to 4.9 million in May, thus recording a drop of over 33%.

Different speech for the premier Giorgia Meloni which, on the other hand, increases both interactions and, above all, video views, doubling them. This increase is partly due to a +20% increase in published content volume. In May, the Prime Minister recorded 3.2 million interactions and over 11.2 million video views.

