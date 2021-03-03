It is an old story from years ago, but I always repeat it as an example of the concept of integration in Europe, and I started with the taxi driver who took me from the train station after midnight to my home in my Belgian city, and be aware that I speak with my wife on the phone in Arabic, so wait until I end the call and start me By saying: Brother Arab? So I answered him in the affirmative, expecting a dialogue “in advance and in shortness” of a dialogue that realized its end, and in fact the dialogue began in which we exchanged information about the years of immigration in the new country, so it became clear that the “thirty” driver had come to Belgium with his parents on a family migration from North Africa, so that we would reach in the dialogue a point The confrontation that I expected as not being flattering in the issues of backwardness and ignorance, so that the conversation begins about Islam and terrorism, so that the driver with the Belgian nationality says that Islam is coming with the edge of the sword «God willing» to Europe!

At this point, I asked him, “What if God Himself did not have this bloody desire?” The man replied, dumbfounded with a counter-question: “Are you a Muslim?” !!

I will not delve into the details of what follows my surprise question and his counter-question, but the journey to my home ended in a tense silence, resolving the maximum possible continental distance between immigrant Arabs.

This incident, despite its simplicity, sums up dozens of stories that I personally experienced on the subject of integration among Arab Muslim communities in Europe, and hundreds of stories that everyone in Europe in general lives. These stories and stories confirm without a doubt that the problem always lies in the closure of the majority of the Arab-Islamic mentality to “the other.” »The existence of faith is the limit of the firm certainty that humanity is divided into two parts, Muslims whom God has chosen on the authority of the rest of humanity, and the rest of humanity!

In most Western European countries, there are legislations and laws to accept immigration from immigrants, regardless of their ethnic or religious backgrounds, and these legal requirements are at the forefront of enrollment in social integration programs in the new homeland, which are free programs that these countries spend on and are supported by the European Union as well, and are generally summarized by periodic lectures in which time is taken into account. The newcomer is, rather, it is presented according to the language of this new immigrant, and in it the full explanation of the rights and duties entrusted to him and the clarification of the political, social and economic environment of this new homeland, the problem in these countries is that the majority of the Muslim arrivals from Arab countries do not integrate, and they quickly search From contiguous residential communities that form their own neighborhoods, in which they multiply, and after years (like the years we are living in now) they begin to try to impose their “legitimate” laws in a country that accepted them without preconditions.

The equation is not correct without the balance of its two sides, because the Arab, by virtue of the culture of historical disappointment, which formed in him the delusional religious supremacy complex within him, is a habit closed to himself and in fairness, this is offset by a difficult European mood that is restricted by caution in his acceptance of newcomers to him, a mood governed by doubts, and a long legacy The residues of the superiority contract that began to recede and remained confined to right-wing pockets that do not constitute a majority. After two cosmic wars, Europe was able to form a system of general social values ​​that are the same that produced the human rights system with all its treaties and agreements.

* A Jordanian writer residing in Belgium.