The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi is organizing the first series of “Social Innovation Dialogues”, starting next Sunday, remotely under the title “The Importance of Social Innovation”, with the aim of contributing to enhancing awareness of the importance of social innovation in the lives of community members, and reaching them to how to find innovative solutions to various issues. Social.

The “Social Innovation Dialogues”, which are held under the slogan “Social Challenges … Realistic Effects”, aim to contribute to addressing challenges that are difficult to solve socially through traditional methods, in order to ensure improvement, effectiveness and efficiency of the social sector by hosting an elite of social entrepreneurs and thinkers in the world with the aim of spreading awareness The importance of social innovation towards social issues and the presentation of new methods, methods and ideas by giving the participants in the dialogue an opportunity to think in different ways that help to face the challenges facing society.

The Department of Community Development affirmed that the implementation of the series of social innovation dialogues during the current year is due to its belief in the importance of innovation in helping all different parts of society in the emirate to reach the development of qualitative and innovative means, methods and solutions that contribute to confronting and addressing crises, especially during the period we are witnessing, which is the ‘Covid’ pandemic -19 », considering that social innovation contributes to solving issues and problems that are difficult to overcome by traditional means.

The first “Social Innovation Dialogues” will discuss an important topic on “The Importance of Social Innovation”. One of the social entrepreneurs in Germany will be hosted by the global speaker Norbert Kunz, CEO of Social Impact, who highlights the importance of social innovation and the need to develop it and the extent of its effects on important issues in society. And the mechanisms for measuring it.