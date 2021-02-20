The crisis has demonstrated this: social housing is a major tool against precariousness. “We have seen that it acts as a shock absorber. It houses 5 million people, who, at least, have decent housing with moderate rent, when they are faced with a drop in income ”, summarizes Manuel Domergue, director of studies at the Abbé-Pierre Foundation (FAP). HLM organizations are also more attentive; they manage their buildings over the long term. After the first confinement, the majority of them supported tenants in difficulty, to limit the risk of eviction. “They are the only ones who can play this role. The private sector doesn’t do that at all, ”adds Pierre Madec, economist at the French Observatory of Economic Conjunctures (OFCE).

HLM is first and foremost affordable prices. “On average, with similar characteristics, the tenants of the social housing pay rents 40% lower than those of the private sector”, calculated in 2019 the Social Union for Housing (USH), which brings together all the HLM organizations . If household rent expenditure continues to accelerate (+ 2.1% in 2019 and + 1.7% in 2018, according to the Housing Accounts Commission), this is not the case in the social housing stock. The gap between private and public prices even turns out to be yawning in metropolitan areas, where demand exceeds supply and prices have exploded. “In Île-de-France, social housing is necessary and corresponds to the needs of the population, and not only for the poorest, because the rents charged there are two to three times cheaper than in the private sector”, underlines Jean -Luc Vidon, president of Aorif, the regional association HLM Île-de-France.

More difficult access for low income

For the poorest too, HLMs are the only chance to find accommodation elsewhere than in substandard housing. According to a study by the DREES (Department of Research, Studies, Evaluation and Statistics), 85% of beneficiaries of social minima are tenants, including 49% in the social stock and 36% in the private sector. Part of the HLM park allows you to have a roof, even with an income lower than the minimum wage. Homes for young people, retirees, migrants or homeless are also part of the HLM world. “We build social residences at low prices, which we manage to social action centers or mutual societies, against a rent that corresponds to the euro close to the price of our loans. It doesn’t earn a dime. Only a social landlord can do that, ”explains Isabelle Rueff, general manager of Alpes Isère Habitat.

In addition to withdrawing from aid to the stone, the executive has taken from social organizations more than 4 billion in 4 years!

Access for the poorest, however, still leaves much to be desired. An inter-association study underlined, in June 2020, that “among HLM applicants, the chances of a household obtaining social housing are all the lower as its resources are low”. This phenomenon is further exacerbated where demand is high. The continued fall in APLs, increased under the Macron era with an overall drop of 10 billion euros, has complicated the situation, reducing the solvency of low-income households.

The lack of places for popular categories is mainly due to the difficulties of building at an affordable price. “If social housing is economical, it is thanks to the old HLMs of the 1960s and 1970s. We are less and less able to produce with cheap rents, adapted to the needs of the middle, working-class and precarious classes, ”notes Manuel Domergue. Promised in 2017 by the “Housing First” plan to move households out of the street or out of housing, the figure of 40,000 inexpensive public housing units per year has never been reached. A dramatic situation, whereas before the crisis, 2 million households were already waiting for an HLM, of which more than 70% with incomes below the minimum wage, and 300,000 were homeless.

Hostility of the state

This deficit is part of an overall decline in construction. In 2020, only 95,000 HLM housing units were built, the lowest level since 2005. “In Île-de-France, production has been falling for four years, and the number of approvals for 2021 has even fallen by 30%. . Yet we are in a region where, for several years, we have been unable to meet the demand for affordable housing, which continues to grow. This year, out of 750,000 active requests, we were only able to make 59,000 allocations, ”says Jean-Luc Vidon.

The slowdown is not due only to Covid and indeed preceded it. “The crisis sheds light in retrospect on the policy of this government which has done nothing for social housing and has even weakened it with disastrous measures”, underlines Ian Brossat, PCF deputy in charge of housing at the City of Paris. Since Emmanuel Macron came to power, hostility to social housing and faith in the only virtues of the market has resulted in unprecedented budget cuts in the sector. In addition to having withdrawn from aid to stone, the government has taken from social organizations more than 4 billion euros in four years! Massive cuts that limited their capacity for action. “They are increasingly forced to use their own funds to compensate for the decline in public aid. But, the less equity they have, the less they can build, ”summarizes Pierre Madec.

In addition to financial problems, there is the hostility of certain elected officials, who, as shown by the reluctance to apply the SRU law, refuse low-cost housing. Between the declining construction and households of popular categories more and more blocked in HLM (- 44% of home ownership between 2002 and 2013), the whole chain is stalled. Supply dries up when demand increases. And the future is not bright. In 2020, HLM only received approvals for 87,000 housing units, of which only 21,000 in Île-de-France. Catastrophic figures with regard to needs.

Taking note of this delay, the Minister of Housing, Emmanuelle Wargon, set, in March 2020, a target of “250,000 social housing units in two years”. Not very ambitious, this commitment does not cost the State anything. While housing is largely absent from the recovery plan – 3 billion euros for energy renovation alone – the government is still not ready to make a gesture for this vital sector. He was content to put pressure on communities and organizations, putting on the table only 1.7 billion euros, taken in the pocket of Action housing, the former 1% housing, often accused to sleep on his cash. Not enough to stop a housing crisis that is already entrenched and that the consequences of Covid will further worsen.