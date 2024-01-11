Only immigrants in public housing in Emilia Romagna? The rankings for one-way public housing, the Region cancels the historical residentiality criterion. Oppositions in revolt

“The requirement of historicity of residence or work activity must not be further enhanced by the Municipalities, which they will not be able to include historical residentiality even within the criteria chosen and detailed in their regulations for the purposes of determining reward scores in the ERP rankings“. The resolution of the Emilia-Romagna regional council led by Stefano Bonaccini, which went completely unnoticed and dated 18 December 2023, opens an unexpected scenario on a standard.

A new step in the war between the poor, in red Emilia Romagna? In a nutshell for all the ERP housing of the Municipalities, we are talking about public housing, the criterion of historical residentiality will no longer be valid as an extra score for those in the ranking.

What does it mean? That those who are poor Italians, with a low income, will not have extra points for having a house in the Municipality because they have always lived in Italy and contribute with direct and indirect taxes to pay for community services. Only poverty will be valid and only residence or place of work for at least 3 years in the regional territory will be valid for access.

The real estate in Emilia Romagna was mostly built by other generations of Italians but the new ones, who already see it with binoculars, will have even fewer possibilities.

On average, if you are poor and an immigrant, with many children, you surpass any Italian family in difficulty. Given the same economic condition, also given the number of minors, which actually give more points, which Italian family will be able to compete with those from Morocco, Tunisia, Pakistan, Egypt, etc.? Of course, immigrants should also have the right to housing, but does such a provision make sense if not in the sense of increasingly eliminating a culture? It seems very anchored to the principles of cancel culture and the woke ideology in which the Emilian left has always been a forerunner.

But the singular aspect of the story is that the resolution contradicts a regional regulation desired by Bonaccini 9 years ago which includes residential status as a reward.

“Bonaccini and his council decide to deprive Municipalities of the possibility of establishing further rewarding criteria for public housing and at the same time eliminate the criterion of historic residentiality. We believe this is a serious and completely unacceptable fact,” he explains Italian Business Marta Evangelisti, FDI group leader of the Emilia-Romagna Region, “the decision is devoid of any logic, because it is precisely the local administrators who know the needs of the territory and giving them a margin of maneuver is necessary and extremely necessary. At this point it would be necessary to know what the Mayors think – even those from the centre-left – who will suddenly find themselves deprived of this decision-making autonomy which had been, in some cases, decisive in finally being able to assign housing to families who for too many years had been on the waiting list. CWe ask what the president is afraid of for having suddenly implemented this choice and also which political forces he must necessarily satisfy. We hope that the council will stop and reflect on what it is doing and the damage it will cause with this choice. For our part, we are ready to fight and make sure that this massacre does not happen”

The lawyer Michele Facci, exponent of the League in the Region to Italian Business: “The Bonaccini council wants to modify the regional law on ERP with a council resolution: we are already witnessing a procedural short circuit, an indication of institutional arrogance and absence of respect for the prerogatives of the Legislative Assembly, given the absolute incompetence of the Council from a legal point of view”.

“It should also be added”, continues Facci, “that with the provision in question Bonaccini & co., with the ill-concealed intention of introducing – also in this case contra legem – a different interpretation of the regional law, he would even like to replace the norm in question with the criterion of 'seniority of permanence in the ERP ranking'. It is clear that in the face of similar legal aberrations, as well as political forcing, we cannot remain silent”.

