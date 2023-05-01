The critique of De Telegraaf

“Formula 1 may invent new sprint formats or, in a few years’ time, demand that drivers have to jump through hoops, but in the end it’s the drivers themselves who have to put on the show. In this sense, Formula 1 needs Verstappen more than the other way around“. We conclude with this interesting and poignant analysis long article published by the Dutch newspaper De Telegraph in which a particular aspect of contemporary F1 is highlighted, which is starting to annoy a part of the orange public: the tendency of the Circus to ‘use’ Max Verstappen to generate pathos and tension, but ignoring the hate campaign that this generates on social networks towards Dutch.

Seen before

The two-time world champion has shown in recent years that he does not give much weight to what people think of him, but his repeated successes on the track are giving him – as had happened in the past to the various Schumacher, Vettel and Hamilton – more enemies than friends among the spectators. Verstappen, however, differs from his predecessors in being an ‘old-fashioned’ champion in terms of communication. He has few filters and very often he has no problem saying what he thinks, even at the cost of putting oneself in an awkward position in relation to the surrounding environment. It happened last year in Brazil, against Perez, and it also happened this weekend in Baku.

Comparison with Russell

The Telegraph he remarked how F1’s social media has made a lot of use of the tensions that have emerged between the Dutchman and George Russell in the Sprint race, dedicating even five Instagram posts to it in the space of a few hours. All this was done to add spice to a weekend which, despite all the artificial interventions put into place on the format, turned out to be rather boring and predictable. However, the Dutch also noticed how a real hate campaign was unleashed under the social posts against the world champion, pointed out with insults and insults. Not exactly a good image for a championship that prides itself on making inclusion and respect its strengths.

Retirement in sight?

Another element of discussion is that of radio communications. Verstappen’s messages with his garage are transmitted much more often than those of the other drivers, exactly as happened in the past for Hamilton and Vettel in their respective golden eras. This leads the public to hear the world champion’s complaints more often than those of the other drivers, although the Red Bull standard bearer is certainly not the only one expressing his annoyance over this or that situation via radio. Everyone’s hope is that this ‘circus’ will not sooner or later make the Hasselt champion impatient, really pushing him to consider that early retirement from F1 that he threatened so often. That would be a real defeat for everyone.