The City Council will allocate more than half a million euros to social entities such as La Huertecica, Cáritas and senior associations for the maintenance and activities of their centers. This was determined this Thursday by the local Government Board.

The 200,000 euros allocated to Cáritas will make it possible to sustain the agreement to refer from municipal social services to people who require their resources such as the Los Panes y los Peces social commissary. Within the framework of the Municipal Addictions Plan, La Huertecica will receive 145,000 euros for the conservation of its two centers and prevention projects.

The City Council adds 5,300 euros to the 18,000 invested in compensation and training scholarships for tutored young people, due to high demand.

The councilor for Social Policy, Family and Equality, Cristina Mora, explained that these 529,000 euros will increase “opportunities for neighbors with difficulties in accessing resources.”

The Local Government Board also gave the green light to the allocation of 150,000 euros of credit for the construction of a public residence and day center for seniors in La Palma. The budget will be used to tender the drafting and management of the technical project. These funds correspond to a subsidy that the City Council obtained from the Autonomous Community to improve the services provided to the elderly and most needy people in the municipality.

The local government also plans to open two residences for the elderly in Molinos Marfagones and La Aljorra.

New representatives



The incorporation of Vox to the local executive and the entry and exit of socialist councilors to the Corporation has caused new appointments in some of the municipal bodies.

The Tourism Advisory Council is made up of the mayor, Noelia Arroyo, and the councilor delegate for Tourism, Beatriz Sánchez del Álamo, from Vox. The members include: Gonzalo López Pretel (Vox); Diego Ortega (PP) and Nacho Jáudenes (PP).

The Municipal Board of Street Vending, which is chaired by the councilor of Commerce, Hospitality and Consumer Affairs, Belén Romero, from the PP, has as members the councillors: José Ramón Llorca and Nacho Jáudenes, also from the PP; Mercedes Graña and Juan José López, from MC; Manuel Torres and Pedro Contreras, from the PSOE; Diego Salinas and Diego Lorente, from Vox, and Ana Belén Castejón, from the Mixto municipal group.

On the other hand, Nacho Jáudenes chairs the Technical Commission on Historical Memory and Manuel Torres replaces the former socialist councilor, now senator, María Dolores Flores, on the municipal Council for international development cooperation.