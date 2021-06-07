The social groups belonging to the Marchas de la Dignidad Unitary Platform and the Social Shock Plan They will take to the streets this Wednesday, June 9, Region Day, at 11 am in a demonstration that will start from five points in Murcia under the slogan ‘Reconstruct, build and transform the Region of Murcia’.

The organizers made this Monday a appeal to citizens to support the protest, whose objective is turn that festive day into the «Day of the Murcian People, so that society can express itself and cease to be a day when an institutional act is held just for its representatives to take a picture, “said Ginés Fernández, one of the spokespersons. The demonstration, in which it will be asked to build a new political and social framework where human and citizen rights are respected, will have five columns that will join in the Gran Vía and will culminate in the Bridge of Dangers. The white column – which has to do with health, social services and pensions – is convened at the door of the Reina Sofía hospital; the line of education and culture will start from Avenida de La Fama; from Floridablanca street the row of neighborhoods, public transport and underground will start; Equality, work and social protection will start from the Plaza de las Agustinas, and from the Plaza Juan XXIII the column of the Mar Menor, environment and defense of the territory will begin its march.

From the platform they encouraged, in turn, the political representatives that “that day they are with the people and not with clappers of an illegitimate government that is based on political corruption.”

Fernández alluded to the Social Reconstruction Plan, which was presented last month and which calls for an egalitarian, supportive, public defender, inclusive, feminist community in favor of fair housing, among others. “We have added energy, because what is happening with electricity and gas is an armed robbery of all citizens,” explained the spokesman. María José Vivo, from La Marea de Residencia, referred to some of the requests of the group as the need to guarantee, through a legal framework, fundamental rights and decent living conditions in the residences.

“We demand it for those who died, for what still live and for all of us,” said Vivo. Finally, Paco Morote, representative of the Social Shock Plan and the Platform for People Affected by Mortgages, demanded to recover public services “that were crushed in the previous crisis.”