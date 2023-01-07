Today Lewis Hamilton celebrates 38 years as we have already mentioned in the morning. Of course, the usual messages could not be missing congratulations from the F1 community who didn’t miss out on Twitter to address a thought to the most successful driver in the history of the Circus with 103 pole positions and victories to his credit and 191 podiums as well as seven world titles that flank him with Michael Schumacher at the top of the standings of the drivers with the most irises on the bulletin board.

“Seven times F1 world champion. Kingdom Knight. Icon. Best wishes, Lewis Hamilton.” So Mercedes celebrated its driver by adding the ‘goat’ emoticon playing on the fact that the English word ‘goat’ aimed at identifying this animal corresponds to the acronym GOAT i.e. ‘Greatest of all time’.

“We wish ex-McLaren driver Lewis Hamilton a happy birthday”the wish instead of McLaren who experienced the debut of the 1985 class in 2007, a season in which he came close to winning the title the following season. “It’s time for a hammer parties“the tweet from the official F1 profile dedicated to a driver who in 2023 will try to write other pages of history in a sport of which he has been the protagonist and ambassador for 17 years.

7x F1 Champion. Knight of the Realm. icon. happy birthday @LewisHamilton 🐐💜 pic.twitter.com/6C6wvIvmAY — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) January 7, 2023