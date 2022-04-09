The world of social media has always been a wild jungle. If you are also a seasoned internet user, who may have been lucky enough to have seen its evolution over the years, you will know very well that often finding yourself under heavy insults is a matter of a moment.

Today, however, we are not here to take a dip in the avenue of memories that has seen the internet and the world of social media become what they are today, but to warn you in a few lines what do you encounter if you usually use the word “bimbominkia” in public. If you are curious, stay with us and you will certainly not be disappointed.



Social: pay attention to the term you use, you risk big!

Facebook is probably the main protagonist of this article as the main platform where the word we want to warn you about today is used. Let’s go in order, however, because the crime of defamation is now just around the corner!

The Supreme Court of Cassation, which as you well know is one of the most important legal bodies of our knowledge, has established that to give bimbominkia to another person on social media such as Facebook is a crime of aggravated defamation as valid as if it had been perpetuated in print.

It is actually a long cause that began when Enrico Rizzi, a Sicilian animal rights activist. He had previously been convicted of defamation for offending the late Diego Moltrer. The story is actually very convoluted, but in short, in defense of the second a friend had launched a friend who gave Rizzi a bimbominkia on Facebook.

Obviously Rizzi took the ball, denouncing the woman at the Court of Trento. In short, a story that has the absurdity from a certain point of view and the moral is that the current sentence has in fact confirmed the previous one and now the woman is guilty of aggravated defamation.

In short, giving someone a bimbominkia and then justifying themselves with the right to criticize is no longer tolerated and we advise everyone to be very careful as it could cost dearly on a criminal level.

Finally, as always we are interested in knowing your opinion about it, what do you think of the situation? Let us know in the comments!