The City of Buenos Aires will join the strict 9-day closure established by President Alberto Fernández. The Government of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta adheres to the National Decree of Necessity and Urgency (DNU) and even classes will be suspended entirely for the next week. In addition, social gatherings may not be held in open or closed spaces, non-essential shops may serve only on the sidewalks and gastronomic ones return to the modality delivery and take away.

.In the “worst moment since the pandemic started”According to the President, the head of government announced the measures this Thursday night and spoke of concern about the increase in cases and the importance of “generating spaces for consensus to take care of the health and comprehensive well-being of all Argentines.”

He also gave information on the epidemiological situation that led the Government of Buenos Aires to make the decision to join the toughest restrictions established by the Nation.

“The number of cases had fallen from a daily average of 2,800 to 2,100. And now it has risen again to an average of 2,500, with some peaks above 3,000,” said Larreta, adding: “Also the R (the index of contagiousness) rose again above 1. Today it is at 1.07. This is something that generates special concern, especially considering that the intensive therapy bed occupancy is 83% in the public sector “.

Rodríguez Larreta, who assured that they have committed 350,000 vaccines for the next few days from the national government, with which they could end up immunizing 1,200,000 people from the group considered objective with a dose, listed what the new restrictions will be for the different activities that take place in the City.

No classes in the City for the next week. Photo: Federico López Claro.

“In this moment of anguish for Argentines, it is very important to take coordinated measures with the national government and with all the provinces, “explained Larreta the decision to suspend classes, the focus of a fight with Fernández that escalated to the Supreme Court of Justice, next week. He added, regarding the strongest change of position regarding the new restrictions: “We made the decision to run the school calendar. On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of next week, the boys are not going to have classes and those three days will be recovered in person from December 20 to 22 “.

In tune with the DNU of the national government, the measures will be valid until May 30. Although there will also be tough restrictions on the weekend of June 5 and 6.

Without classes

The days Wednesday, Thursday and Friday next week there will be no face-to-face classes. Until this Thursday, the Buenos Aires government raised the idea of ​​maintaining presence in Primary and suspending the current bimodality in Secondary. But in the end it was decided to adhere to the national DNU and stop the activity for three days. For that, it was taken advantage of the fact that it was reinstated on Monday as a bridge holiday with May 25.

In parks and squares of the City, only individual physical activity will be allowed. Photo: Luciano Thieberger





Meetings and social activities

Will be social encounters prohibited, both in open spaces and in closed spaces and in all areas.

Going to close the clubs and religious ceremonies will not be enabled.

In the squares and parks, the playgrounds will remain closed Y they will only be able to practice individual sports. Social encounters are not allowed there either.

Public transport and access

Remains exclusively for essential task workers and circulation is only allowed for proximity activities, like going to the pharmacy, to buy something in a store or in the neighborhood square to walk, without permanence.

They will be closed with a fence 71 entrances and exits to the City, out of a total of 127. Those authorized are left for those who have permits that will be required by the City Police and the Federal Forces.

Shops

The essentials will remain open with the current protocols.

Non-essentials can work, but from the door to the outside.

And the gastronomic places will be able to work in the modality of delivery or withdrawal in the premises, and from the door to the outside.

They will not be able to work hairdressers nor the salons of personal attention.

Construction



In the case of construction and industry, they will be limited in accordance with the provisions of the DNU of the national government. The City had limited construction to 2,500 square meters but this week a resolution was published that extended permits to larger works.

Common spaces of buildings

Consortia will have to close common spaces to avoid social gatherings, which are not allowed in the private sphere.

Controls

They are going to beef up in the transfer centers and in the subway entrances.

In the income and expenses of the City there will be Permission controls.

In the streets, squares and parks compliance will be controlled with 3,000 awareness-raising from the City team.

And they go to intensify controls to avoid social gatherings in closed spaces. “Our epidemiological studies show that 7 out of 10 infections of those whose cause is known, they occur through encounters in closed spaces, “said Larreta.

In addition, in coordination with 40,000 City consortiums, care measures in buildings will be reinforced.

For that, more than 5,000 people The City team will tour buildings to leave informational brochures. There it will be explained that the common spaces, like grills or gyms, that all social gatherings in the departments are restricted.

SC