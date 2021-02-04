E.A hiking excursion of a group of 14 with a get-together in a hut caused a corona outbreak in Baden-Württemberg – and caused horror among politicians. The mayor of the city of Mühlheim an der Donau, Jörg Kaltenbach (CDU), said according to the newspaper “Bild”: “The hikers come from ten households. Nobody in the group adhered to the Corona rules, as we have now learned. “

Those involved infected each other and later infected others. “That has to be punished harshly,” Kaltenbach told “Bild”. Several media reported the incident.

Ruthless and high-handed

The group hiked through the snow-covered Danube valley on January 16. Stefan Bär, district administrator of the Tuttlingen district, said in a video message published on Friday on Facebook: “As of today, this hike has already resulted in 25 positive cases.” It was one of the most massive violations of the Corona ordinances so far. The behavior was inconsiderate “and borders on self-importance”.

“We also know that people from this group who tested positive and in quarantine went to their factories and infected other people there,” said the district administrator. The police are investigating that the public prosecutor’s office is involved. “It is no longer just a matter of fines, but of criminal offenses that have to be checked,” said Bär.

Mayor Kaltenbach told the SWR with a view to the consequences for the Corona rule breakers that there are clear expectations “that one is here in the highest possible framework, that it has to hurt and has a deterrent effect”.

In Mühlheim, the seven-day incidence at the end of last week was almost 1000. Meanwhile, the value fell to around 500. On Wednesday, the seven-day incidence in the Tuttlingen district – where Mühlheim an der Donau is located – was 100.9 .