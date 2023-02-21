SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – The Social Fund of São Paulo and the State Coordination of Civil Defense this Tuesday distributed about 7.5 tons of humanitarian aid items donated to victims of the storms that have already left 40 dead on the north coast of the state in recent days, informed the government of São Paulo in a note.

The inputs were collected on the first day of campaign donations.

In addition to donations such as non-perishable food, mineral water and clean clothes in good condition for use, those interested can also make deposits, financial transfer or PIX to help displaced or homeless families, through two social fund accounts.

So far, of the 40 confirmed deaths, 39 occurred in the city of São Sebastião and one in Ubatuba. Municipal teams with psychologists and social workers work to welcome the victims’ relatives.

“Seven bodies have already been identified and released for burial. There are two adult men, two adult women and three children,” the government said in a statement.

Search, rescue and salvage work continues uninterruptedly in the region. Currently, 1,730 people are homeless and 766 are homeless throughout the state.

According to the State Department of Health, 18 adults and five children who were victims of the rains were treated, so far, at the Regional Hospital of the North Coast (HRLN). Of this total, six are in serious condition and 13 stable.

“Two other patients have already been discharged from the hospital and two others, one pregnant and one recently given birth, were transferred to Stella Maris Hospital”, he pointed out.

“SES adds that, of the 23 patients who have already gone through the HRLN, one did not have his family located. This patient, a 42-year-old woman, was admitted this morning and the unit’s social service is working to locate them.”

Since Sunday, the state health units in the region have been on alert to receive the possible victims of the disaster. Other hospitals in Baixada Santista, Alto Tietê and the capital are also ready to receive the wounded, said the secretariat.

The secretariat also pointed out that it sent a set of supplies to care for the victims of the disaster, with 36 ampoules of antivenom for snakes, 5 thousand bottles of sodium hypochlorite, 940 bags of glucose, 900 bags of serum, 180 intravenous kits, 30 kits of sutures, 30 splints for immobilization, in addition to sedatives and other medications.

Regarding the impact on traffic, the Department of Roads and Highways (DER) partially released points that were previously completely obstructed on the Rio-Santos highway (SP-055), in the section between São Sebastião and Ubatuba.

There is still a total ban on the Dr highway. Manoel Hyppólito Rego for the fall of a barrier at km 174 and partial blockages on the Mogi-Bertioga and Oswaldo Cruz highways.

Based on data from meteorological services, the state government warned that, for the beginning of this afternoon, conditions for rain showers are expected to return, with the risk of new storms.

“Given the expected volumes, attention is directed towards the north coast region due to the soggy soil and the occurrences of landslides that have already occurred in recent days,” he said in the statement.

(Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo)