Social networks nowadays play a very important role within our society. Like any tool they are neither good nor bad, but it all comes down to how they are used. Florida these days is making a huge political leap, with the aim of drawing a clear line with unpredictable consequences e we are here today to talk to you about it.

Florida wants to block access to social media for children under 13!

Ron DeSantis is the incumbent governor of Florida, and you may have already heard of him thanks to his very particular demeanor. In any case, in recent days (specifically March 25th) he signed a law which limits the use of social media to all minors. It is one of the toughest laws in the world in this regard and now let's go into detail.

Starting from 2025, children under 14 will not be able to register in any way and consequently create a social profile of any kind.

The particularity? They will not be able to do so even with the consent of their parents. Furthermore, those aged between 14 and 16 will be able to open a social profile, only with the strict consent of their parents.

The law calls into question the social platforms themselves which will have to prevent all these young people from subscribing to their services. Furthermore, they will even have to delete the profiles of anyone under the age of 14 created before it comes into force of this particular law.

If you fail to comply with the law in question in any way, the platform will be punished with equal fines to a maximum of 50,000 dollars for each irregularity.

What platforms are affected?

In reality the law in question does not contain any specific name, but a set of limits cwhich make those directly involved fully understand:

platforms in which at least 10% of active users under the age of 16 spend more than two hours on them.

platforms with features that generate addiction including: “infinite scrolling” i.e. the possibility of scrolling without any type of limit, and obviously the impossibility of reaching a final page of content.

platforms containing push notifications that inform the user about news or activities relating to the user's account

platforms that also allow live streaming for registered users

The list is actually very long, but it is clear to reach a conclusion that will see reality as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok affected by this measure.

Why this decision?

This law could certainly leave many users perplexed, but in reality the reasons that led to its conception, they are increasingly evident and difficult to ignore.

In recent years numerous studies have been carried out which have always led to a single concrete result: social media can be harmful for many young boys and girls, even being defined as “toxic”. The reasons are many and they are all about kids' mental health. The risks are of developing anxiety and depression, if not even worse disorders.

In short, it is a current issue that fortunately we can no longer ignore, much less trivialize. It would be interesting to dwell on how they have increased drastically among young people in recent years cases of depression for example, but this is a topic for another article.

What will the consequences be?

Finally, let's try to quickly analyze the possible consequences of this law. The fear of the big names in the sector is that this could be a trailblazer for many other legislative interventions of this magnitude.

In fact, as one might imagine, Google and many other giants with similar platforms are already protesting bringing to the table reasons that are less obvious than you might think. According to them, this type of law could further undermine user privacy.

The reason is easy to say: with a fine that can even translate into 50,000 dollars per user, it is clear that companies they will be very careful in preventing minors in question to sign up for their services. And what is the only way to do it? Obviously request identity documents.

Because the truth is that contrary to what you might think, it would be very simple to check the age of anyone who signs up for such services for the big names in the sector, but it is not done because they ask for documents it would drive away a lot of users, as it involves both risks to privacy and an unnecessary violation of it.

This story certainly shows us that the world cannot be seen only in black and white, but there are a thousand facets that also regulate these types of events that seem distant to us, but in reality sooner or later will touch us closely.

I'm curious to hear your opinion in the comments. Is it right, in your opinion, to regulate access to social media to preserve the health of our young people at the cost of some sensitive data?