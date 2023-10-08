The Cybersecurity Council of the UAE government warned of the danger of social engineering, explaining that it is considered a hacking and hacking of minds and behaviors, and it is not a cyber attack in itself, or a type of malicious software, but rather a method of deception aimed at revealing confidential information or bypassing security procedures through methods. miscellaneous.

The Council warned that social engineering is one of the most dangerous and common methods of cyber penetration, because it targets the human element. He pointed out that social media sites and smart phone applications have contributed to the spread of this method of deception, warning that the success of a social engineering method with a single victim may expose the security of the organization to the risk of being hacked.

He pointed out that examples of social engineering include impersonating a manager at work, phone calls, and hacking using a USB. Social engineering also takes several fraudulent methods, most notably warning notices and the pretext method.

Social engineering crimes have increased in recent years, according to what is monitored by the relevant agencies, as the police have monitored various advanced methods used by fraudsters to phishing and obtain individuals’ personal information, including fake pages, fake prizes, fraudulent messages through social media programs and websites, and impersonation and imitation of trademarks and establishment websites. Trusted users, with the aim of stealing personal information.

The police explained that it is difficult to confront social engineering attacks in particular, because they are explicitly designed to play on natural human characteristics, such as curiosity and the desire to help friends, explaining that social engineering is the use of deception to manipulate individuals, to enable access to information or data and its disclosure.

She provided a number of tips that can help in detecting social engineering attacks, the most important of which are verifying the source of incoming messages, dealing with official websites, not revealing personal information, and securing devices, whether phones or Internet networks, with programs to protect against viruses and malware.

Regional Cybersecurity Week kicks off today in Abu Dhabi

The activities of the Regional Cybersecurity Week 2023 begin today in Abu Dhabi, from the ninth to the 12th of October, and are organized by the UAE Government Cybersecurity Council, in cooperation with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the Arab Regional Cybersecurity Center (ARCC), under the title Innovation in the field of security. Cyber ​​and industry development.

The Cybersecurity Council stated that the Regional Cybersecurity Week is the largest cyber event at the level of Arab and Islamic countries, and will be held under the auspices of the UAE.

The Chairman of the Cybersecurity Council of the UAE Government, Dr. Mohammed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, stressed the importance of the conference, as it contributes to creating a cyber culture, reading challenges, developing solutions, and exchanging visions to confront any emergency. Al-Kuwaiti pointed out that the Regional Cybersecurity Week, with its attendance of more than 70 countries, 50 events, and 100 specialized experts from various countries, is an important opportunity to unify visions and collective cooperation to confront risks.