In the new energy aid package announced by the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, a new category has been included in the electricity social bonus and greater discounts for those that already existed. If this change is definitively approved, a new 40% discount will be offered on the electricity bill, which, according to the Executive’s calculations, will benefit 1.5 million households that are in a vulnerable situation.

The social electricity voucher has been modifying its requirements since it was launched in order to broaden the number of beneficiaries who can take advantage of the reduction in the electricity bill, above all due to the constant rise in the price of electricity, the consequences of the pandemic and now inflation. In this last year the discount has been increased, which in principle would only be extended until December 31, 2022. Currently there are 4 types of beneficiaries, that is, 4 cases in which aid can be accessed, as long as you have contracted the voluntary price for the small consumer (PVPC). In turn, you must have a power equal to or less than 10kW and a contract with the reference marketers.

Therefore, it is divided into a vulnerable consumer, severely vulnerable, at risk of social exclusion or vulnerable due to Covid-19. The discount applied is different for each group.

– The vulnerable consumer has a 60% discount.

– The severe vulnerable consumer has a 70% discount.

– The consumer at risk of social exclusion that implies meeting the requirements of the vulnerable consumer and, in addition, being attended by the social services of a Public Administration (autonomous or local) that finance at least 50% of the amount of their invoice to PVPC . In case of not being able to face the payment, the electricity supply cannot be interrupted.

– The consumer vulnerable to Covid-19 must prove that they are unemployed, affected by an ERTE or that their working hours have been reduced for reasons of care or other circumstances that involve a substantial loss of income.

New category and increased discount



A new category will be added to this classification that will have a 40% discount. They may also request the social bonus for electricity:

– Those people who live alone and have an annual income of less than 16,000 euros.

– Couples with annual income of less than 20,000 euros.

– Families made up of two adults and one child that do not exceed 23,000 euros per year.

– Families that are made up of several members and do not exceed 28,000 euros per year.

On the other hand, the discounts that already apply to consumers will increase. From 60% it will go to 65% for those classified as vulnerable, and from 70% to 80% for those classified as severely vulnerable.