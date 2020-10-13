Highlights: UP government issued detailed guidelines for reopening theaters

All rules, including social distancing, have to be followed within the movie theater

Allowed to admit only 50% of total viewership in multiplexes

Lucknow

The UP government on Tuesday has issued the necessary rules for opening theaters in UP from October 15. All the rules in this regard have been given by the Chief Secretary of the Government, Rajendra Kumar Tiwari. These include all the rules including social distancing within the movie theater.

Under the rules made by the government, all the cinema operators in the state have been asked to conduct theaters with full caution. Theaters, theaters, multiplexes have allowed entry to only 50% of the total viewership. Apart from this, orders have also been given to ensure complete arrangement for disinfection and sanitization of all these.

Emphasis on advance booking of tickets

The Chief Secretary said that advance booking or online booking of tickets should be provided in theaters, theaters, multiplexes. Apart from this, digital and contactless payment option should also be used in window booking. It has also been asked to ensure sanitization and thermal scanning of all people before entering theaters. It has also been asked to follow the rule of 6 feet distance during entry and exit.

Sale of food items banned in the hall

The manual states that adequate number of sales counters should be created in theaters of theaters. Counters should follow social distancing. It has been said that the sale of food and drink inside the hall / auditorium will be banned. Read the complete guideline:

Government issued Guideline-1

Government issued Guideline-2

Sanitization will be done after every show

The Chief Secretary said that in the event of a cinema, theater, multiplex air condition, CPWD guidelines should be followed. In the auditorium premises, the temperature of AC should be kept between 24-30 ° C. Apart from this, adequate cleaning should be done after every show / screening in theaters, the entire campus should be disinfected repeatedly. Along with this, sanitization of public points such as doors, handles, railings etc. of theaters should be ensured from time to time.