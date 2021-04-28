The national government evaluates increase the number of establishments voting for the legislative elections of 2021, as a preventive measure against the coronavirus. It was confirmed by Wado de Pedro, after a meeting with the National Electoral Chamber.

Anyway, still no definitions on procrastination of the STEP, just as there is no answer to the vaccination request of the personnel affected by the elections.

De Pedro, Minister of the Interior, met on Wednesday with the members of the National Electoral Chamber: Santiago Corcuera, Raúl Bejas and Alberto Ricardo Dalla Via.

There they discussed the operation for the elections that will take place this year, in which the seats of National Deputies and Senators will be renewed.

Wado de Pedro confirmed that there will be about 4 thousand more voting establishments in the 2021 elections. Photo Prensa / amb / Telam

More polling places

One of the measures discussed in the meeting was to increase the number of polling places, to avoid crowds of people and a greater risk of contagion from Covid.

In that sense, it would be sought increase by 30% establishments.

“Usually around 15 thousand establishments are voted. Now we calculate between 19 thousand and 20 thousand “, De Pedro explained, upon leaving the courthouse.

He also announced that the Post Office is “doing a survey province by province to find out which establishments have more air circulation and greater amplitude.”

Another measure that could be implemented are general protocols, which will be prepared in conjunction with the Ministry of Health, to comply with the usual preventive measures.

A sanitizing hygiene kit will be distributed to table and party authorities.

Vaccines, no definition

Despite the meeting, there is an issue that still has no definition: the claim for declare staff “essential” affected the electoral process and vaccinate it against the coronavirus.

The request had been publicly promoted by María Servini de Cubría. The federal judge, who has electoral competence, demanded that a “staff of 25 people” receive both doses of the vaccine.

The vaccination of the personnel of the Electoral Justice, a claim promoted by Servini. Photo Victor Sokolowicz

“If my people don’t get vaccinated in a few days. I’m not going to expose them to get sick, because there I can’t make a bubble,” he warned at the beginning of the month, when his own positive result was confirmed in a Covid test.

The possible statement of “essential” for the staff will be discussed by De Pedro and Minister Carla Vizzotti. From the Ministry of the Interior They promised to “respond as soon as possible.”

.

Postponement, a frozen debate

According to original schedule, the PASO is scheduled to take place on Sunday, August 8.

The Government and the opposition reached an agreement to postpone them due to the health situation of the coronavirus, but the debate about when they will be done is frozen.

The ruling party hopes that De Pedro will participate this Friday in the Congress of the General Legislation and Constitutional Affairs commissions, to justify the need for postponement.

Sergio Massa and Wado de Pedro, with Juan López, Mario Negri and Cristian Ritondo in a meeting at DIputados.

However, that date is not guaranteed to unlock the situation.

In the Front of All they say that it is necessary for Together for Change to give its approval to the renewal of the operating protocol of the Chamber of Deputies.

From the main opposing force, on the other hand, they await another answer first.

“We ask the ruling party to include a clause that reassures the commitment of the National Government to the respect of the electoral legislation in force “, they explained in JxC.

What they want to avoid is that the Government eliminates the primaries or unifies them with the general ones.

AFG