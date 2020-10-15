A rare event, a “major event”. Laurent Berger (CFDT), Philippe Martinez (CGT), Yves Veyrier (FO), François Hommeril (CFE-CGC) and Cyril Chabanier (CFTC) wrote with one hand. A letter addressed to Jean Castex, with a copy for the President of the Republic, a few hours before the television interview with Emmanuel Macron and less than fifteen days from the second social summit scheduled for Matignon. The trade unionists, despite their disagreements, wanted “Send a strong signal”, explains Yves Veyrier. Same echo at the CGT, where the central is pleased to “This first step of unitary construction, essential in the period to weigh in the debate”, notes Céline Verzeletti, confederal secretary. “We have a very good level of exchange, better than one or two years ago,” notes François Hommeril. For trade unions, the objective is that “social dialogue translates into listening and an effective response from the public authorities”. This is not a “tongue-in-cheek letter” or “complaints”, but this address poses a number of “specific requirements”, continues the president of the CFE-CGC.

As such, they require a “Emergency meeting” for a “Effective recognition of the essential role »Employees of “Second line” in the midst of the Covid epidemic, in order to study ” without delay ” a “Revaluation of wages, working conditions, employment and careers”.

In the line of sight, the evaluation of the consequences of work orders

The unions also demand “Abandonment” of the unemployment insurance reform, twice postponed, and suggest to the government, “Whatever (his) analyzes and positions on the substance”,of “Announce that the time is not to put the subject of pensions back on the agenda” . In addition, CFDT, CGT, FO, CFE-CGC and CFTC require that “Massive public aid measures implemented to support activity” be subject to “Real commitments (…) and monitored as to their effective implementation in the short, medium and long term”.

All also denounce “The weakening of the means of collective representation of employees due to the effects of the 2017 ordinances reforming the Labor Code”. At the time, recalls Yves Veyrier, “We had alerted, and the health crisis reveals it today”.

In front of “The avalanche of social plans”, the trade unionist denounces the shortening of the deadline for entering the CSEs and the disappearance of the CHSCTs. “With these laws, in companies, the balance of power is very unbalanced”, adds François Hommeril. “Not to mention that some employers are taking advantage of health measures to further hamper our union activity”, notes Céline Verzeletti. The cégétiste does not forget either the many limitations to the right of demonstration which forced the central to multiply appeals to the Council of State.

It is therefore in unison that the unions demand “A quick meeting on the evaluation of the consequences of work orders (from the end of 2017 – Editor’s note) in order to restore the collective representation rights of employees up to the current challenges”.

This unit remains to be built over time. Because, Celine Verzeletti analyzes, “This first step will undoubtedly not be sufficient to have a real listening”.And the trade unionist to plead for the extension of the approach to Solidaires, the FSU and youth organizations.