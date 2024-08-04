Ministry had R$924 million frozen; Wellington Dias claims that the agency committed “much more” than necessary until September

O Ministry of Social Development had R$924.1 million of its budget frozen by the federal government. The head of the agency, minister Wellington Diassays he has organized himself for containment. According to him, there will be no shortage of money for non-mandatory expenses already planned.

“We have already committed much more than we need to each area of ​​the Ministry of Social Development until September”declared to the Poder360 on Friday (2.Aug.2024).

The R$924.1 million will remain on hold until at least September, when the government will release the 4th Bimonthly Revenue and Expenditure Assessment Report. The document will define whether the containment will continue or be reversed.

Social Development was one of the ministries with the greatest nominal budget restrictions. It had R$8.55 billion available to spend on expenses not mandatory before the announcement of the freeze. In other words, the restriction represents 10.8% of the total amount.

The amount available for free use does not include the money set aside for Bolsa Família. The social program cannot suffer from budget cuts, as it is a mandatory expense. The majority of the ministry’s budget, R$168 billion, is earmarked for this program.

Non-mandatory expenditures are generally used for investment activities and extra initiatives of each ministry.

“We organize to work while maintaining the services and goals of Basic and Special Social Protection, promoting citizenship and socio-economic inclusion”said Wellington Dias.

CONTAINMENT & PUBLIC ACCOUNTS

Headed by the minister Fernando Haddad (Treasury), the economic team has committed to balancing the public accounts. The goal is for spending during the year to be equal to revenue, i.e., a zero deficit is expected. In practice, it is necessary to increase revenue and cut spending.

The market was skeptical about the government’s efforts to achieve the goals. The announcement of lockdowns and contingencies improves the perception.

Each ministry is free to decide where it will get the money from. The deadline for this decision is August 6.

The federal government froze R$15 billion in the 2024 Budget. The ministries of Health (R$ 4.42 billion) and Cities (R$ 2.13 billion) had the biggest containments.

There were restrictions in almost all ministries. This is the second blockade made under the new fiscal framework – which limits public spending to the growth of revenue from the previous year.

A blockade of R$ 11.2 billion and a contingency of R$ 3.8 billion make up the freezing. Andunderstand the difference:

block – the government reviews the budget expenditures, which were higher than allowed by the fiscal framework. It is more difficult to reverse;

contingency – occurs when there is frustration of expected revenues in public accounts.

In total, there are 46 agencies affected by the freeze. In addition to the ministries, some agencies stand out, such as: