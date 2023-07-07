First lady sends message to Centrão about the portfolio commanded by Wellington Dias (PT-PI)
First Lady Janja Lula da Silva said this Friday (July 7, 2023) that the Ministry of Social Development, Family and Fight Against Hunger is the heart of the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). The message was directed to Centrão, which expects a ministerial mini-reform involving the portfolio commanded by Wellington Dias (PT-PI), in addition to Tourism and Sports.
“I’m here at the MDS and this is the heart of the government. President Lula says that the poorest population in Brazil is the priority of this government. So, the Ministry of Social Development is responsible, the public policies made for this population are designed here”, said Janja during an engagement in the folder in question.
The sociologist continued: “We have many cool projects ahead of us, Brasil Sem Fome is coming and we are very happy. The work here is happening and the reality in Brazil is changing every day. All together for the union and reconstruction of Brazil”.
Parties linked to Centrão such as União Brasil, PP and Republicans do not feel properly served within the federal government and wish to have more power in the Lula administration. The group also wants to command a state-owned company and understands that it could be Caixa Econômica Federal.
Based on these deliveries, the bill for the Carf (Administrative Council of Fiscal Resources) that gives more power to the government and the complementary law that creates the so-called new fiscal framework.
These are the changes expected by Centrão:
- Ministry of Tourism – leaves the holder Daniela Carneiro (União Brasil) and the federal deputy Celso Sabino (Brazil-PA Union). Daniela’s husband is the mayor of Belford Roxo (RJ), wagon, who supported Lula’s election, but left União Brasil and joined the Republicans in April. Daniela is still in União Brasil, but the party (which is part of Centrão) does not identify her as a member of the group.
- Ministry of Development and Social Assistance, Family and Fight against Hunger – leaves Wellington Dias (who is a senator elected by PT in Piauí and resumes his position in Congress) and assumes the role of federal deputy Andre Fufuca (PP-MA), which is from Centrão, but which in 2022 was together with Flavio Dino (PSB) in the electoral process (Dino was elected senator, but is currently Lula’s Minister of Justice). Fufuca attends Centrão, is linked to the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), but he is not a politician hostile to the PT. It would be a palatable name for Lula to put on the Esplanada;
- Ministry of Sports – Ex-volleyball player leaves Ana Moser (which has no party support) and the federal deputy Silvio Costa Filho (Republicans-PE). The deputy quoted for minister is the son of another traditional politician from Pernambuco, Silvio Costawho is a supporter of Lula and defender of the entry of the Republicans in the federal government;
- Caixa Econômica Federal – Rita Serrano (career employee of the bank) must leave to make room for a technical staff appointed by Centrão. The name already mentioned in Brasilia is that of Gilberto Occhi, from Minas Gerais, who presided over the bank from 2016 to 2018, during the government of Michel Temer (MDB). Occhi was also Minister of Cities (2014-2015) and of National Integration (2015-2016), during the government of Dilma Rousseff (PT), and held the position of Minister of Health (2018-2019), under Michel Temer. Lula has demonstrated to interlocutors that he is not satisfied with the performance of Rita Serrano in charge of Caixa. The exit seems to be inevitable. Occhi is one of those professionals from Brasilia, who serves any government and has extensive knowledge of the public machine and the functioning of political parties, something that the current president of CEF does not have.
