First lady sends message to Centrão about the portfolio commanded by Wellington Dias (PT-PI)

First Lady Janja Lula da Silva said this Friday (July 7, 2023) that the Ministry of Social Development, Family and Fight Against Hunger is the heart of the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). The message was directed to Centrão, which expects a ministerial mini-reform involving the portfolio commanded by Wellington Dias (PT-PI), in addition to Tourism and Sports.

“I’m here at the MDS and this is the heart of the government. President Lula says that the poorest population in Brazil is the priority of this government. So, the Ministry of Social Development is responsible, the public policies made for this population are designed here”, said Janja during an engagement in the folder in question.

The sociologist continued: “We have many cool projects ahead of us, Brasil Sem Fome is coming and we are very happy. The work here is happening and the reality in Brazil is changing every day. All together for the union and reconstruction of Brazil”.

Parties linked to Centrão such as União Brasil, PP and Republicans do not feel properly served within the federal government and wish to have more power in the Lula administration. The group also wants to command a state-owned company and understands that it could be Caixa Econômica Federal.

Based on these deliveries, the bill for the Carf (Administrative Council of Fiscal Resources) that gives more power to the government and the complementary law that creates the so-called new fiscal framework.

These are the changes expected by Centrão: