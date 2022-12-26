European democrats were divided in the early 1980s on how they should have reacted to Soviet pressure on Poland. Lipponen wrote a background paper on the meeting, which also interested the US Central Intelligence Agency.

A year In 1982, he became president Mauno Koivistochairman of the Sdp Kalevi Sorsaparty secretary Erkki Liikanen and some other Finnish top admirals got their hands on a confidential memorandum.

The body text of the memo was just barely three typewritten strips, and its contents hardly came as a complete surprise to the readers. European socialists had diverged on how strongly they should have reacted to Moscow’s actions.

A notepad author, Paavo Lipponen, had gone to a meeting in Paris at the end of December as Kalevi Sorsa’s substitute. German Demar star Willy Brandt had asked for a representative from Finland, so that he would have received support for his foreign policy line in the international cooperation organization of the Dems, the Socialist International.

Brandt led the organization and had issued a statement on its behalf after the Soviet Union pressured the Polish government to declare martial law in their country on December 16, 1981.

With the help of martial law, it was easier for the administration to use force to suppress the independent trade union movement that had started at the Gdansk shipyard in August 1980. The Soviet Union feared that the movement might detach Poland from its sphere of influence.

Some of the European Democrats thought Brandt’s statement was far too soft, but Brandt could trust his Finnish brothers-in-arms.

Lipponen described in the memo in a relatively laconic style how the attitude of the Dems in Germany – and in a way also in Finland, which offered full support for the line – was determined by Germany’s foreign policy and economic interests.

“The biggest West German creditor of the Poles is Bank für Gemeinwirtschaft, which is close to the labor movement,” Lipponen wrote.

The text also assessed the possibility that, as a result of the Soviet intervention, the Poles would have to retreat to the territory of West Germany. However, Lipponen considered this to be theoretical, which may have been the correct interpretation based on later historical writing.

“All this and much more justifies a cautious approach,” he assesses.

There was still one thing that Lipponen could not have known at the time of writing his paper. In his memo, he also documented the background reason why he himself ended up being the subject of an evaluation by an official of the US Central Intelligence Agency in a secret CIA in the memo.

News agency STT noticed the CIA memo a few weeks ago when going through the documents of the central intelligence service that became public. In a memo about 40 years ago, a CIA official estimated, among other things, that Lippose, who worked as the Dems’ secretary of international affairs, had close ties to the Tehtaankatu mission.

Lipponen became the chairman of the Democrats for 10 years and the prime minister of Finland for 13 years after the CIA official’s assessment.

Lipponen has not wanted to comment on the claims made in the memorandum of the central intelligence service, and he did not respond to a request to comment on the paper he wrote.

Political professor emeritus of history Kimmo Rentola on the other hand, he considered the CIA official’s assessment of Lipponen’s Russian connections to be correct, although he regretted the absence of Lipponen’s good Western connections from the analysis.

There was widespread discussion about the news about the CIA memo, and among others the president Martti Ahtisaaren worked as a foreign policy advisor Alpo Rusi said that he had previously referred to it in his own literary production.

After the story about the CIA memo, STT was also contacted Jouko Raitaniemi. He has worked as a history professor by Henrik Meinander as a research assistant, when he noticed a note written by Lipponen from Kalevi Sorsa’s personal archive. The archive with Lipponen’s memos became public in the fall.

Cape of Raitani decided to analyze Lipponen’s memorandum in his degree, which deals with the foreign policy line of the Democrats in 1976–1983. He submitted his master’s thesis for inspection the other week and wanted to bring Lipponen’s memo to STT’s attention as well, after the story about the CIA paper.

Raitaniemi says that it was easy for the Finnish Dems to reconcile their line with the German Brotherhood.

“It was basically the same as Finland’s official foreign policy. It was easier to stick to the side than some other line”, he assessed by phone.

At their meeting in Paris at the end of 1981, the European Democrats ended up drafting a stronger statement about the events in Poland than Brandt’s original statement. Brandt’s line was opposed especially by the French, Italian and Swedish Democrats.

Raitaniemi points out that Brandt tried to promote the rapprochement of West and East Germany with his détente policy, in addition to which the unspoken goal was to create conditions for a more democratic development in Eastern Europe.

Lipponen however, the facts about the German bank bring a more real political side to the matter, which Raitaniemi believes lies behind the wording of Lipponen’s memo.

The CIA official estimated in his own memo that the reason for Brandt’s line could be in the Disarmament Council led by Kalevi Sorsa. A CIA official suspected that Brandt did not want the group’s trip to Moscow to fail.

Lipponen, on the other hand, said in his memo that he did not want to oppose a completely new statement, because the work of the Sorsa Disarmament Council could have become more difficult as a result.

“However, when the statement contains an unnecessarily sharp jargon of words, it was necessary, in accordance with Snellman’s line, to present a reserved position,” he wrote.

SpongeBob Lipponen came to describe more than 40 years ago how the economic interests of a Western European bank in Poland influenced the mild reaction of German and Finnish democrats in the face of the Soviet Union’s power policy.

However, the memo is also relevant due to later events.

It tells how cooperation with an authoritarian country can also affect its democratic side.

Since last February, the public debate has increasingly questioned the fact that numerous Western European politicians wanted to continue cooperation with Russia after it seized Crimea in 2014.

Up Lipponen’s consulting company Cosmopolis, whose largest construction site was the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, has also started. Lipponen was asked to join the project by German social democrats, including the former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder.

Lipponen has not surrendered to the discussion about the pipeline after the Russian attack, which he previously characterized as a purely environmental issue.

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was already filled with gas, but it was never put into operation. The reason was the expansion of Russia’s war in Ukraine, after which Russia also began to use energy as a means of pressure against Europe.